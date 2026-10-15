Brazil investigates Amazon wildfires disrupting daily life

Brazilian officials are currently looking into whether the recent spike in wildfires in the Amazon jungle might have been intentionally sparked for political reasons ahead of this month’s presidential runoff. Fire counts across the biome have tripled since Oct. 4, when Brazilians voted in the first round of national elections.

Flávio Bolsonaro secured 47% of the ballots, whereas President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gathered 45%. The two will face off in an Oct. 25 runoff, creating a high-stakes political backdrop as dense smoke blankets major urban centers.

Premeditated Patterns in Protected Forests

Environment Minister João Paulo Capobianco told The Associated Press that “the indications are that there has been a premeditated effort” to start the fires. Capobianco and environmental enforcement officials flew over burned areas on Sunday and again on Wednesday. According to his statement, they noticed blazes within conservation areas that were laid out in specific geometric formations, pointing to intentional ignition.

It’s not clear who might have started the fires or what their motivations may be, but the wildfires have particularly hit Amazonas and Para states over the past few days. In Manaus, the capital of Amazonas and the largest city in the Brazilian Amazon, heavy smoke has severely disrupted daily life, forcing the cancellation of public school classes and prompting urgent public health advisories for residents to wear face masks.

The severe conditions were detailed by Susana Braz, a 35-year-old Manaus-based biologist researching the impact of toxic ash from Amazonian fires on local waterways. She noted that her smoke-filled bedroom made sleeping impossible, likening the indoor air to sitting inside a barbecue grill.

Political Disputes and Campaign Rhetoric

The environmental crisis has quickly spilled into the national political arena. Tracking performed by Barometro—an instrument created by Brazilian climate strategy organization FALA, which belongs to the international Climate Action Against Disinformation alliance—uncovered that conservative politicians within Amazonas state have spoken out about the fires more than anyone else. An analysis of 165 posts about fires and smoke in the state from 41 politicians showed that nearly 55% came from the right, shifting rapidly from public health concerns to political finger-pointing and claims of firefighting credit.

Prominent right-wing figures outside the Amazon have seized on the disaster to attack the federal administration. Nikolas Ferreira, a lawmaker from the state of Minas Gerais, and reelected Sao Paulo Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas publicly rebuked Lula’s government last week. De Freitas accused the ruling Workers Party of hypocrisy, claiming officials were absent while the rainforest burned.

President Lula refrained from commenting directly on the criticism, mentioning instead in a Saturday video upload on X that he had conferred with Amazonas Gov. Roberto Cidade and that federal aid was being dispatched to bolster firefighting operations.

Climate Pressures and Enforcement Challenges

While nearly all ignitions in the region are caused by human activity, mainly to renew pastures or clear land, analysts note that seasonal weather patterns amplify the danger. Ane Alencar, science director at Brazil’s nonprofit Amazon Environmental Research Institute, explained that while dry conditions and a developing El Niño were expected to increase fire counts, the timing around elections is still notable.

Photo: thestar.com

Any unauthorized burning is a crime, so there is a range of possibilities, Morita said. Meanwhile, the Amazonas government declared a state of emergency in municipalities affected by wildfires, warning that ongoing high temperatures and below-average rainfall could favor the outbreak and spread of fires.