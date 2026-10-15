Anker rolls out new hardware lineup for desks

Anker is rolling out a targeted hardware lineup designed to rescue home office desks from cable clutter by shrinking common power and connectivity tools into smaller footprints.

Anker Nano Charging Station and Nano Power Strip Engineering Specs

The Anker Nano Charging Station features two retractable USB-C cables supporting up to 100W individually, alongside a side-mounted USB-C port matching that output. Around the back, three AC outlets handle a maximum of 1,000W in total, paired with a 12W USB-A port to power up to seven devices simultaneously. The top section houses two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, while the bottom half reserves four AC outlets for permanent fixtures like monitors and computers. An adjustable desk clamp secures the unit to surfaces between 0.6 and 1.8 inches thick using anti-slip pads. The strip delivers a total AC output of 1,875W backed by a 1,500-joule surge protector. Each USB-C port provides 70W independently, though usage splits when both ports draw current simultaneously.

Anker Prime MagSafe Charger and Desktop Docking Layouts

For mobile and desktop wireless users, the Anker Prime 25W MagSafe Charger employs the Qi2.2 standard to deliver 25W of wireless power to compatible iPhones, hitting a 50% charge in under 30 minutes. The 3-in-1 foldable station integrates active cooling to mitigate thermal throttling, accompanied by a rear AirPods charging pad and a spring-action Apple Watch dock. Out of the box, the hardware includes a 45W USB-C power brick and a 5-foot cable. Shifting to desktop stands, the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station functions as a 24-inch monitor riser built from aluminum. It consolidates dual USB-C ports (45W total), two USB-A connections, microSD and SD card slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack on its left flank. Underneath, a 100W USB-C port bridges a laptop to accessories and a single 4K 60Hz display via HDMI 2.0, supplemented by Gigabit Ethernet and a slow wireless charging pad that caps out at 10W for Samsung Galaxy devices and 7.5W for iPhones.

Anker Nano Laptop Docking Station and Prime 160W Power Delivery

The Anker Nano Laptop Docking Station divides its utility by featuring a detachable USB-C hub secured by a top sliding switch. When detached, the travel-ready hub yields a 4K HDMI port, microSD and SD card slots, a USB-A port, and an 85W USB-C passthrough connection. Docked to its base unit, the system expands to feature a 100W pass-through USB-C port, dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort output supporting up to three simultaneous 4K displays at 60Hz via Display Stream Compression, and Gigabit Ethernet. Power brick design gets an upgrade in the Anker Prime 160W 3-Port Charger. Measuring slightly larger than an AirPods case, it packs three bottom-facing USB-C ports that deliver up to 140W individually while dynamically splitting a total 160W output based on real-time device draw. A companion app allows users to configure custom charging profiles across ports.

Anker Nano Travel Power Strip Footprint and Design Constraints

Rounding out the hardware ecosystem, the Anker Nano Travel Power Strip targets minimal desktop intrusion with a flat profile, a close-fitting wall cable, and pop-up AC outlets. The unit contains two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports for legacy peripherals.