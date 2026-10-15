Man Utd and Man City Target €100 Million Bayern Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović

Manchester United and Manchester City are vying to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović with a potential bid exceeding €100 million ($111.2 million), according to Fussball News. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have emerged as contenders to hijack Pedro Porro’s anticipated move to Barcelona.

Financial Valuation and Transfer Market Metrics

The valuation benchmarks set across the current European transfer market reflect aggressive capital deployment by elite clubs. Bayern Munich maintain a firm stance that they have no intention to sell Pavlović, despite interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain. In parallel, Brentford are demanding more than €70 million ($78.4 million) for Kevin Schade, according to Sky Germany, as Premier League sides circle the forward.

At Camp Nou, strategic priorities continue to shift. Following the decision to rule out Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, Barcelona are prioritizing an approach for Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi, as reported by El Nacional. Concurrently, Real Madrid are leading Barcelona in the race for Manchester United’s JJ Gabriel, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Squad Restructuring and Capital Deployment

Manchester United face complex decisions regarding existing personnel. TEAMtalk reports that the club has no immediate plans to hurriedly offload Lisandro Martínez despite a public outburst, though an exit remains expected when his contract expires this summer. Further down the wage bill, Alejandro Garnacho is targeting a permanent transfer to Aston Villa from Chelsea, according to Flashscore, while Jadon Sancho is linked to Getafe by DAZN España.

🚨 JJ Gabriel deal race continues as Real Madrid are pushing and already made direct contact also with Man United.Barcelona keen in the background; PSG and Bayern met his camp but not advanced so far.@online_apuesta 📝https://t.co/2iuAxnXr6P — https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/2110370771272962260

Defensive targets continue to drive heavy expenditure footprints. Liverpool are evaluating Juventus fullback Pierre Kalulu as a potential replacement for Jeremie Frimpong, per TuttoMercatoWeb. In North London, Tottenham Hotspur remain linked with Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger, though Football Insider indicates a move to the Saudi Pro League remains the most probable outcome for the defender.

Global Talent Acquisition Economics

Liverpool are advancing their pursuit of Club Tijuana’s Gilberto Mora, with a £30 million ($39.5 million) asking price set to establish the teenager as the most expensive sale in Liga MX history, according to TEAMtalk. In MLS, Philadelphia Union forward Malik Jakupovic is drawing interest from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, as noted by Sky Germany.

Midfield recruitment extends to lesser-known profiles, with Atlético Nacional midfielder Juan Manuel Rengifo attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Brentford, and Crystal Palace, per TEAMtalk. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace center back Jaydee Canvot would welcome a departure if Paris Saint-Germain formalize their reported interest, according to Football Insider.

🗣️Jadon Sancho el jugador que gusta mucho a Bordalás🔵 Los posibles movimientos que podría hacer el Gefate CF #TRENDING pic.twitter.com/XSTrfLXwoW — https://x.com/DAZN_ES/status/2109997706642915714

Player Selling Club Interested Suitor Reported Valuation Aleksandar Pavlović Bayern Munich Man Utd, Man City > €100 Million ($111.2M) Kevin Schade Brentford Premier League Clubs > €70 Million ($78.4M) Gilberto Mora Club Tijuana Liverpool £30 Million ($39.5M)

At the upper echelon of European talent retention, Michael Olise is on the cusp of agreeing a new Bayern Munich contract, effectively blocking approaches from Real Madrid and English clubs, according to El Nacional. In a separate development reported by the Daily Mail, Paul Pogba’s most likely destination is MLS, with D.C. United identified as potential suitors rather than Saudi Arabian outfits.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.