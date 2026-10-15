Jorge Fernando Roña Castro dies at 59 after medical collapse

Jorge Fernando Roña Castro dies at 59 after medical collapse

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Jorge Fernando “Roña” Castro, the former middleweight boxing world champion, died at the age of 59 following a sudden medical collapse at the Bingo de Morón. Police and emergency responders confirmed his death at the scene, while initial investigative files noted he had diabetes and experienced a sudden drop in insulin levels prior to his passing.

The sudden nature of the collapse sent shockwaves through the Argentine sporting community, where Castro remained a celebrated figure. The former athlete suffered a rapid decompensation while inside the gaming establishment. Staff members immediately alerted local emergency medical services, but arriving paramedics found him unresponsive and unable to be resuscitated despite field interventions.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

  • Metabolic Equilibrium: Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the regulation of glucose in the blood. Insulin is a hormone that allows glucose to enter cells to be used as an energy source.
  • Acute Risk: The low level of insulin mentioned in the case of Castro does not reach to determine what complication he may have suffered nor if it was directly related to the outcome, though definitive causation requires formal forensic pathology.
  • Differential Diagnosis: Investigators and medical examiners must evaluate whether the decompensation was linked to a severe condition related to his underlying metabolic pathology or an acute cardiac event.

Investigation and Forensic Evaluation by Morón Authorities

The initial police report highlighted that Castro had low insulin levels at the moment of his collapse. However, medical and judicial authorities emphasized that this preliminary finding alone does not establish the definitive mechanism of death. The Unidad Funcional de Instrucción (UFI) N.º 8 de Morón took charge of the judicial inquiry, ordering the autopsy to establish with scientific precision what caused the cardiorespiratory arrest and to rule out the intervention of third parties.

Jorge Fernando Roña Castro dies at 59 after medical collapse
Photo: mdzol.com

Before losing consciousness, Castro experienced strong chest pain while he was in the bingo hall. This clinical detail prompted forensic investigators to weigh whether the collapse stemmed primarily from an acute metabolic imbalance tied to his chronic condition or an underlying acute cardiac event. Official autopsy results remain pending to resolve these clinical questions.

Legacy of a World Champion and Prior Medical History

Castro’s athletic career established his enduring place in boxing history. In 1994, he achieved international renown by capturing the World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight crown, highlighted by a knockout victory against John David Jackson in Monterrey—a bout that the magazine The Ring distinguished as the Fight of the Year.

Jorge Fernando Roña Castro dies at 59 after medical collapse
Photo: paparazzi.com.ar

The former champion’s resilience had been tested decades prior. In 2005, Castro survived a severe motor vehicle collision that left him in a coma for 23 days. Following an extended rehabilitation, he returned to public life and maintained a visible presence within national sports culture until his death at age 59.

More on Roña Castro: Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for Former Boxing Champion Jorge "Roña" Castro at 59

Case Parameter Reported Detail Investigative Status
Subject Jorge Fernando “Roña” Castro (Age 59) Deceased October 14
Location Bingo de Morón Scene of initial emergency response
Pre-existing Health Diabetes, insulin treatment Documented in police incident report
Judicial Oversight UFI N.º 8 de Morón Pending official autopsy results
Jorge “Roña” Castro, former world boxing champion, dies at 59: he collapsed at a bingo hall

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Priya Deshmukh - Senior Editor, Health

Priya Deshmukh Senior Editor, Health Deshmukh is a practicing physician and renowned medical journalist, honored for her investigative reporting on public health. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, evidence-based coverage on health, wellness, and medical innovations.

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