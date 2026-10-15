Teen’s Eyelid Tooth Removed in World First Medical Case

A 16-year-old boy in India developed a mature canine tooth inside his upper eye socket, marking what medical professionals identify as the first recorded case of an ectopic tooth in the superior orbit.

Teeth growing outside the oral cavity—a condition known as ectopic teeth—are not entirely unprecedented in medical literature. Previous cases have documented extra teeth developing in the nasal cavity, underneath the eye, inside the nostrils, and within the maxillary sinus located inside the cheekbone, according to medical records.

This particular patient, however, presented an entirely new anatomical anomaly. The teenager first sought medical evaluation after experiencing a painless swelling on his left upper eyelid that persisted for a few months. He subsequently noticed two sharp, white projections poking out in the small space situated directly between his eyelid and eyebrow.

Clinical Discovery and Surgical Removal

Initial medical suspicions pointed toward a teratoma, which is a rare type of tumor that can contain bone and tooth tissue. Subsequent diagnostic imaging via a computed tomography (CT) scan ruled out a tumor and confirmed the presence of a mature canine tooth.

Surgeons successfully removed the tooth from the eyelid. Follow-up imaging confirmed the absence of any additional dental structures in the region. Dr. Meghana Tanwar, a co-author of the case study, noted the uniqueness of the presentation. “This was a first not just for us but the world over,” Tanwar said, adding that the medical team was “very surprised by it.”

In a separate case involving a different patient, Tanwar documented a tooth located in the bottom of an eye socket. That instance was diagnosed as an odontogenic choristoma, a rare, benign mass consisting of normal tooth-forming tissue.

Case Detail Patient Profile Location of Ectopic Tooth Diagnosis / Finding Upper Eye Socket Case 16-year-old male (India) Superior orbit (upper eye socket) Mature canine tooth Nasal Cavity Case 38-year-old male (New York) Right nostril 1.3cm tooth and bone-like growths

Broader Occurrences and Medical Risks

While ectopic teeth occurring completely outside the dental arch are exceedingly rare, misplaced teeth within normal dental rows are somewhat more common. Approximately 2% to 6% of people experience their first permanent molars growing out of line.

The exact physiological cause of the tooth growing in the teen’s upper eye socket remains unclear. Medical literature suggests that ectopic teeth can occasionally be triggered by developmental disorders, physical trauma, infection, or genetic factors.

Unaddressed ectopic teeth carry distinct clinical risks. Leaving them in place can cause permanent damage to surrounding teeth, the formation of cysts, or chronic sinus and nasal issues, depending entirely on the specific anatomical location of the growth.

Precedents in Nasal and Sinus Cavities

Unusual dental placements have occasionally surfaced in other facial cavities with varying symptoms. A separate case detailed in the New England Journal of Medicine described a 38-year-old New York man who experienced breathing difficulties for several years before doctors discovered a 1.3cm tooth growing inside his right nostril.

That patient also presented with a deviated septum alongside bone-like growths in the nose. Surgeons successfully resolved the obstruction through invasive intra-nasal surgery, restoring normal airflow.