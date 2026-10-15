Alexander Duda Exits The Rosenheim Cops Due to Retirement

Alexander Duda must leave his role as police director Gert Achtziger in the ZDF series The Rosenheim Cops after twenty years because mandatory retirement rules for civil servants apply to his character. His departure follows other recent cast changes in the long-running German television show.

For two decades, Alexander Duda stood before the camera as the calm and measured police chief Gert Achtziger in the popular early-evening series The Rosenheim Cops. Now, with the conclusion of the currently airing season, his tenure has come to an end. Duda did not choose to step down, noting that he would have gladly continued playing the character for several more years.

Why the Production and ZDF Decided to Let Go of Alexander Duda

The exit of the long-serving actor was driven by narrative and bureaucratic logic tied directly to his character’s profession. Because Achtziger is a state civil servant, he faces a mandatory retirement age of 67. The actor pointed out that while the character logically should have continued on the job much longer, the production team and the broadcaster treated the statutory retirement limit as a hard stopping point. The 70-year-old actor noted that he had little argument against this narrative constraint.

Photo: Watson.de

I think it’s a shame that this will be my final season. That was a dramaturgical decision by the production team and ZDF. Alexander Duda, actor

Despite the involuntary exit, Duda holds no hard feelings toward the network or production. He explained that he tries to avoid negative emotions and intends to continue his career in television and theater. His final episode features a storyline tailored specifically around his character, including the first-ever on-screen appearance of Achtziger’s wife, which brought genuine tears to the actor once filming wrapped.

Cast Turnover and Survival of The Rosenheim Cops

Duda’s departure arrives amid a wider wave of structural changes across the Bavarian detective series, which has broadcast on ZDF since 2002. While veteran cast members like Karin Thaler—who portrays Marie Hofer—remain constants, other familiar faces have stepped away. Marisa Burger departed after many years on the show, and Christian K. Schaeffer, who played the “Times Square” landlord Ignaz “Jo” Casper, also left.

Photo: BUNTE.de

Karin Thaler, looking back on a quarter-century as part of the core cast, described her time on the show as a small life’s work that offers a sense of security. Before finding stability on the show, Thaler’s life was disrupted when her mother suffered from a gambling addiction that led to decades of debt, including stealing money and holding up a supermarket to extort funds, leaving the actress facing nearly 200,000 D-Mark—equivalent to roughly 100,000 euros today—in debt before her mother was imprisoned. Thaler eventually forgave her, telling her mother to draw a line under the past.

Photo: Allgäuer Zeitung

On the set of the detective series, Thaler shared an exceptionally close relationship with the late Joseph Hannesschläger, who played her on-screen brother Korbinian Hofer for nearly eighteen years until his death on January 20, 2020, at the age of 57 in a Munich hospice due to a rare neuroendocrin tumor with liver metastases. Thaler recalled that although they were sometimes like real siblings and frequently argued, they always made up and shared many warm moments in locations like the Hofer farm, which still evokes deep melancholy. In the ZDF documentary Rosenheim-Cops Backstage: ‘Wenn Sie bitte mitkommen möchten’, Thaler described Hannesschläger as a very affectionate colleague who needed to lean on others.

These recurring changes test audience loyalty, yet the series has weathered major transitions before. Ollig’s strategy works to this day by combining changing casts with anchors like Thaler and Max Müller as Michael Mohr, who have stood before the camera since the very beginning.

How Other Actors View the Changing Ensemble

Other members of the cast view the ongoing turnover as a natural evolution rather than a threat to the show’s longevity. Anastasia Papadopoulou, who portrays forensic pathologist Dr. Elena Dimos, emphasized that well-prepared departures and incoming characters inject fresh energy into the format without stripping away its signature charm.

STARS The Rosenheim Cops Alexander Duda, Igor Jeftic and Max Müller in the Signs of Fame of Wande…

The role still feels exciting to me. Anastasia Papadopoulou, actress

As the series moves forward with fresh episodes, the balance between foundational veterans and incoming characters continues to define its production strategy.