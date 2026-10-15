A2O LITE Member Aijing’s Mother Apologizes Over Unpaid Wages Controversy

Thirteen-year-old Aijing, a member of the newly debuted rookie girl group A2O LITE under producer Lee Soo-man’s A2O Entertainment, faced immediate public scrutiny after her mother issued a formal apology on Weibo regarding unpaid wages from a previous educational business venture, economist.co.kr reported.

The controversy unfolded across Chinese online communities shortly after the group’s debut and the release of their track “NEON.” A2O LITE was launched following the expiration of a three-year non-compete agreement tied to Lee’s departure from SM Entertainment. The youngest member, Aijing, drew intense media attention during her debut stage for dance performances that prompted local media and fans to dub her the “Chinese BoA.”

Parental Apology and Outstanding Liabilities

The dispute centers on a Beijing-based educational enterprise where Aijing’s mother served as legal representative and her father as corporate auditor. Former employees alleged that the firm began withholding wages in 2024. Subsequent labor arbitration led to installment payment agreements, which sources indicated were only partially fulfilled before falling into arrears.

Corporate registry platforms recorded two court-ordered enforcement actions totaling approximately 3.45 million yuan—roughly 690 million South Korean won—against the company and the members’ parents as judgment debtors.

Addressing the allegations on Weibo, Aijing’s mother acknowledged the financial breakdown.

“과거 교육 관련 사업을 운영하던 중 심각한 경영난으로 채무 분쟁이 발생했다”며 “어떤 사정이 있었더라도 지급해야 할 금액을 제때 주지 못한 것은 직시하고 책임져야 할 잘못으로 피해를 입으신 모든 분께 깊이 사과드린다”고 Aijing’s mother stated in her online post, as reported by economist.co.kr.

She added that she was communicating directly with the affected parties to negotiate a settlement and vowed not to evade responsibility. At the same time, she maintained that the situation belonged strictly to the parents, emphasizing that the minor artist had no connection to the defunct enterprise or its legal disputes.

Corporate Context and the A2O LITE Launch

Detail Information Artist / Group Aijing / A2O LITE Producer Lee Soo-man (A2O Entertainment) Debut Track “NEON” Contested Liabilities ~3.45 million yuan (approx. 690 million KRW)

A2O LITE was launched following the expiration of a three-year non-compete agreement tied to Lee’s departure from SM Entertainment. The youngest member, Aijing, drew intense media attention during her debut stage for dance performances that prompted local media and fans to dub her the “Chinese BoA.”

Aijing’s mother confirmed that discussions regarding the settlement of the labor arbitration agreements remain ongoing with the former employees.