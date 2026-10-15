Agustín Alzate Marín shot dead in El Carmen

Two men on a motorcycle approached 13-year-old Agustín Alzate Marín as he walked down a street in the La Alambra neighborhood of El Carmen de Viboral, Antioquia, and shot him to death during a struggle for his backpack. Preliminary police findings indicate that the assailants approached the victim without mediating words, took a bag from him, and fired a shot into his right side.

The killing, which took place at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, prompted regional authorities to condemn the attack and launch a widespread manhunt.

A Million-Peso Bounty and Official Condemnation

Antioquia Andrés Julián Rendón utilized social media at 9:26 p.m. on the night of the attack to announce a reward of up to 200 million pesos for information leading to the capture of the responsible parties. El Tiempo reported that the governor posted online: La Gobernación de Antioquia ofrece una recompensa de hasta $200 millones para quienes suministren información. Urge esclarecer este hecho y dar con los asesinos. No podemos normalizar la muerte de los niños; tampoco su vinculación con el crimen.

Me reportan el asesinato de un menor de 13 años en El Carmen de Viboral. Los asesinos se habrían llevado su morral. La @PoliciaColombia acordonó la zona. La @GobAntioquia ofrece una recompensa de hasta $200 millones para quienes suministren información. Urge esclarecer este hecho… — https://x.com/AndresJRendonC/status/2110558009021575394

Photo: MiOriente

El Carmen de Viboral Hugo Jiménez Cuervo also issued a public statement condemning the homicide, declaring that all municipal administrative resources and public security forces are entirely focused on resolving the case. MiOriente noted that the local administration activated emergency security protocols and established an institutional presence to support the victim’s grieving family, while backing the governor’s financial reward initiative. In an official communication, the Mayor’s Office extended its condolences to the relatives, friends, and loved ones of the child, expressing its deepest sorrow, shock, and rejection of the events, alongside a reiterated commitment to protecting children and adolescents. Authorities urged citizens to provide any relevant details through the police emergency line or institutional channels under strict confidentiality. Additionally, the municipal administration noted that it is working in a coordinated manner with the National Police and the Office of the Attorney General on the investigation and evidence collection.

Microtrafficking Conflicts and Regional Security Realities

Investigators are examining whether the homicide is tied to localized criminal structures operating within the municipality, specifically connected to microtrafficking.

Governor Rendón instructed the Secretary of Security of Antioquia, Luis Martínez, to deploy all available intelligence assets to secure arrests.

Escalating Violence Statistics Across the Subregion

With the death of Agustín Alzate Marín, the homicide toll in El Carmen de Viboral reached 18 cases for the year 2026, surpassing the 14 homicides recorded by the exact same date during the previous year. Across the broader department of Antioquia, 1,340 homicides have been registered this year, with 31 victims falling between the ages of 12 and 17, reflecting a decrease from the 46 juvenile homicides logged by this point in 2025.

Uno de los muertos en el robo de la avenida La Playa, de Medellín, no era un ladrón, sino un líder comunitario de Itagüíhttps://t.co/GKTaPEg3xm — https://x.com/elcolombiano/status/2109280398442131933

Authorities scheduled a security council meeting in the municipality for Thursday, October 15, to evaluate the ongoing investigation, coordinate inter-agency responses, and process incoming tips from citizens delivered through official confidential reporting channels.