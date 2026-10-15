Vivo X Fold 6 releases in Czech market on October 27

Vivo will release its new foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 6, in the Czech market on October 27, 2026, according to MobilMania.cz. The device combines a slim profile with a large battery and advanced camera equipment, with pre-orders scheduled to begin on October 16.

How does the body design affect weight and thickness?

The physical dimensions of the Vivo X Fold 6 vary depending on the rear panel material chosen by the buyer. The Prism Black variant utilizes a fiberglass back cover, allowing it to measure 4.4 mm in thickness when unfolded and weigh 228 grams, with a folded thickness of 9.4 mm. In contrast, the Horizon Blue model features a glass back, making it slightly thicker at 4.8 mm unfolded and 9.9 mm folded, while its weight increases to 235 grams. Both variants offer IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance ratings alongside IP5X dust protection.

What are the specifications of the AMOLED displays?

The foldable device features two AMOLED panels that support a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 hertz and the P3 wide color gamut. The internal flexible screen measures 8.02 inches with a resolution of 2504 by 2312 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi. Meanwhile, the external display measures 6.51 inches with a resolution of 2528 by 1120 pixels and the same 424 ppi density. Both screens reach a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits for HDR content under direct sunlight. A capacitive fingerprint reader sits inside the side power button.

Which processor powers the hardware platform?

A three-nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor runs the system. This octa-core setup includes one primary core clocked at 4.21 gigahertz, three performance cores running at 3.5 gigahertz, and four efficiency cores operating at 2.7 gigahertz. Vivo pairs this silicon with 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512 gigabytes of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device does not include a memory card slot for storage expansion.

What camera hardware and optical tools are included?

The optics were developed in partnership with ZEISS. The main rear camera uses a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB sensor with an f/1.68 aperture and CIPA 4.5 optical image stabilization. This sensor works alongside a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.05 aperture and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera featuring a Sony LYTIA 602 sensor, an f/2.57 aperture, and APO optical correction. The telephoto unit delivers a 3x optical zoom equivalent to 70 millimeters and supports macro photography. Users can also attach an external optical telekonverter to extend the focal length up to an equivalent of 200 millimeters. Two separate 20-megapixel sensors handle selfies and video calls from holes punched into both displays.

How large is the battery and how fast does it charge?

A total battery capacity of 6,900 milliamp-hours powers the hardware. Vivo splits this power source into two parallel cells measuring 3,997 milliamp-hours and 2,903 milliamp-hours to fit inside the thin chassis. Wired fast charging reaches 80 watts, whereas wireless charging supports up to 40 watts. The smartphone ships with Android 17 and the manufacturer’s OriginOS 7 Fold interface, which supports running up to four applications simultaneously in a split-window layout. Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6 and 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB 3.2, and an infrared port.