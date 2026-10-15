Leontine Ruiters Slammed on Instagram Over Cosmetic Clinic Ad and Wrinkle Remarks

Leontine Ruiters, who is nearing her 58th birthday and is connected to the cosmetic clinic Aestec, revealed in a sponsored Instagram video published in October 2026 that she maintains friendships with women who never undergo cosmetic procedures, stating that choice is entirely acceptable.

The Bottom Line

Leontine Ruiters stated in an Instagram video that she maintains friendships with women who never undergo cosmetic procedures and leave their faces completely natural.

The video tied Ruiters to cosmetic clinic Aestec, sparking immediate public debate over the accessibility and necessity of aesthetic treatments.

Viewers on social media criticized the remarks as out of touch, arguing that financial barriers dictate who can afford such maintenance and that natural aging requires no correction.

Instagram Video Sparks Public Debate

The disclosure emerged through a sponsored promotional video shared on Instagram, as reported by Mediacourant.nl. In the footage, Ruiters addressed her perspective on aging while discussing her connection to Aestec. She emphasized that individuals should make their own choices regarding their faces, even if that means leaving the natural aging process entirely untouched.

“I have girlfriends who have things done, but I also have girlfriends who never do anything and do nothing and don’t want to and that is completely fine,” Ruiters stated in the video.

The commentary quickly drew attention to the contrast between personal choice and the underlying commercial messaging of the clinic promotion. Ruiters added that women are allowed to have wrinkles given her upcoming 58th year, though she expressed a personal preference for keeping facial features soft and well-groomed.

Social Media Reactions and Financial Disparities

The remarks drew sharp criticism across social media platforms, with followers questioning the realism of promoting cosmetic upkeep. According to Mediacourant.nl, users pointed out the financial privilege required to maintain aesthetic treatments.

“Well, if you have enough money, easy nice words!” follower Maria wrote in response to the clip, highlighting the economic divide in accessing anti-aging procedures. Another user named Marijke argued that the message promoted an unnecessary standard, noting that genuine self-acceptance radiates naturally without artificial intervention.

Other commenters expressed frustration over the implication that a natural face might lack proper care. A 62-year-old follower reacted directly to the link between a soft appearance and grooming, stating she wears minimal makeup and leaves her wrinkles untouched: “So I’m unmaintained! I do nothing about my wrinkles, barely makeup and 62 years. Well, ach no comment.”

Platform Context Public Sentiment Instagram Sponsored Aestec Clinic Video Mixed to critical regarding cost and natural aging Mediacourant.nl Media Coverage Analysis Documented follower backlash over elitist framing

Priorities and Charitable Alternative Spending

The debate extended beyond physical appearance into how individuals choose to allocate financial resources.

Further negative reactions questioned the authenticity of the promotional message. Alexander remarked under the post, “Well, you don’t inspire anyone haha,” while Yvonne summarized her assessment of the clip simply by stating it “doesn’t look right.”