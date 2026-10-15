Minneapolis Somali Community Slams Trump After FBI Raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Home

Members of Minnesota’s Somali community expressed intense outrage toward President Donald Trump and his administration following a federal raid on Representative Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence. The search, executed by Homeland Security Investigations agents on Monday morning, has intensified local political tensions.

Community Reaction and Federal Investigation Details

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant at Representative Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home on Monday morning as part of an ongoing immigration fraud investigation.

Minnesota Somali community members, including Minneapolis City Council Vice President Jamal Osman, strongly condemned the raid, stating that local residents feel directly targeted by the Trump administration.

Investigative sources indicate the inquiry examines whether Omar or her late father, Nur Mohamed, falsified citizenship documentation decades ago, which could potentially trigger denaturalization proceedings.

Minneapolis Officials Condemn Federal Action

Speaking with Fox News Digital after the raid, Minneapolis City Council Vice President Jamal Osman argued that the community feels explicitly targeted by the current administration. Osman stated that the Homeland Security Investigations action demonstrates an alarming willingness to challenge constitutional norms. He asserted that the president has repeatedly used hostile language against his constituents and called for an immediate halt to such federal actions.

Local resident Abdi, a 37-year-old social worker who declined to provide his full name, characterized the raid as a deliberate attempt to humiliate a sitting member of Congress. He claimed the operation stems from personal animosity toward the Somali community. Another Minneapolis resident, a 22-year-old Somali-American woman, noted that she anticipated an investigation given sustained federal questioning regarding the congresswoman’s naturalization status.

Investigation Focus and Seized Materials

Federal authorities are examining historical citizenship paperwork filed decades ago by Representative Omar and her late father, Nur Mohamed. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that federal agents seized the congresswoman’s phone, passport, and computers during the early Monday morning operation. It remains unclear exactly what additional items or materials were removed from the residence.

Event Detail Reported Information Date of Raid Monday Executing Agency Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Investigative Focus Historical citizenship and immigration paperwork Seized Items Phone, passport, and computers

White House Response and Congressional Reaction

When asked about the backlash from the Minneapolis community, the White House directed inquiries to President Trump's public remarks made on Monday. Meanwhile, Representative Omar released a statement on social media labeling the search an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in targeting political opponents.

The congresswoman has not been seen publicly since the execution of the search warrant.