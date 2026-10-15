US Raids Home of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in Immigration Probe

Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the Washington, D.C., residence of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar on October 12, seizing electronic devices, notebooks, and her passport. The raid forms part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation focusing partially on her naturalization process and immigration paperwork tied to her late father.

The investigation, unfolding ahead of the November 3 congressional midterm elections, examines the immigration history of the Minnesota lawmaker and the procedures used by her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, to bring family members to the United States before his death in 2020. According to details shared by unnamed U.S. officials, the probe aims to build grounds for revoking the congresswoman’s citizenship and initiating deportation proceedings.

Federal Grand Jury Issues Subpoenas as DHS Leads Search

Alongside the seizure of personal electronics and travel documents at her capital residence, a federal grand jury in Minnesota issued subpoenas to more than a dozen individuals, including several of the representative's relatives.

BREAKING: US Representative Ilhan Omar has won the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, securing more than 80% of the vote. Omar ran without support from AIPAC.🔴 More on https://t.co/5H0QqpfIYw pic.twitter.com/XSZSfcj3Tm — https://x.com/AJENews/status/2087395388374335844

Representative Omar’s congressional office similarly denounced the action, characterizing the raid as an abuse of government power.

Representative Omar dismissed the allegations during statements addressing the inquiry, asserting that she harbors no concern over the investigations because they are entirely fabricated.

Investigation Detail Reported Fact Date of Residence Raid October 12 Target Agency Department of Homeland Security / Justice Department Core Focus Immigration history and family naturalization records Grand Jury Action Subpoenas issued to over a dozen individuals, including relatives

Political Reactions and Partisan Divisions in Washington

The timing of the federal inquiry has deepened political fault lines in Washington. Prominent figures within the Republican Party voiced support for the ongoing scrutiny. Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer stated that no individual stands above the law and expressed an expectation for further details regarding the investigation.

Photo: Habertürk

Conversely, regional political leaders offered sharp criticism of the federal actions. Minnesota Tim Walz condemned the raid, suggesting the motives behind the timing are transparent to the public. The unfolding legal and political battle continues to draw intense scrutiny as the congressional midterms approach.