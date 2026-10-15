Teens Disrupt Bergen Cinema and Film Patrons

Norwegian police responded to an afternoon disturbance at Bergen kino on Wednesday, October 15, 2026, after teenagers entered a screening room and disrupted patrons by filming them. The incident concluded before authorities reached the venue, prompting law enforcement to follow up directly with cinema staff instead of pursuing formal charges.

The Bottom Line

Operaionsleder Dan Erik Johannessen confirmed that police received complaints regarding youth behavior inside the theater on Wednesday afternoon.

Two young boys reportedly entered an active screening and recorded audience members, causing discomfort among customers.

Officers arrived to find the suspects had already departed, leading police to drop active pursuit in favor of a staff consultation.

Police Respond to Film Screening Disruption in Bergen

The afternoon disturbance unfolded inside the auditorium at Bergen kino, where cinematic screenings were interrupted by unauthorized recording. According to local reporting from ba.no, the operational leadership at the police department received direct complaints from the cinema concerning youth behavior. Operaionsleder Dan Erik Johannessen detailed the nature of the disturbance, noting that the juveniles had walked directly into a screening room while a film played.

The young individuals specifically targeted audience members by recording them on camera. Johannessen explained that this behavior created an uncomfortable environment for the paying customers present in the theater at the time.

Authorities Clear the Scene and Confer With Theater Staff

Law enforcement units dispatched to the location arrived to find that the situation had already evolved. The two boys responsible for recording the audience had cleared the premises prior to the arrival of the patrol units. Because the suspects left the area quickly, officers chose not to pursue an active investigation into the specific individuals.

Instead of filing formal charges or initiating a broader pursuit, the department opted for a preventative administrative approach. Johannessen confirmed that officers would take the time to speak directly with the theater employees regarding security measures and management protocols moving forward. No further police action is currently planned regarding the specific minors involved in the Wednesday incident.