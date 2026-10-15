New Free Games on Epic Games Store: Agent A and Bad Cheese

Epic Games Store Drops Agent A and Bad Cheese as Free PC Offerings

Epic Games Store launched its latest weekly giveaway on October 15, 2026, dropping the puzzle game Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise and the psychological horror title Bad Cheese for zero dollars. GRYOnline.pl reported that the two titles remain free to claim until October 22 at 5:00 PM Polish time, giving users a strict seven-day window to lock them into their permanent libraries. This rotation follows previous freebies like Out of Sight and TerraScape, which exited the active roster as the new promotion went live.

Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise comes from developer Yak & Co and drops players into a retrofuturistic 1960s espionage setting. Gram.pl noted that the game features thirty-five locations, one hundred item-based puzzles, and fifty puzzle screens centered on tracking down enemy spy Ruby La Rouge. Steam reviews cited by GRYOnline.pl show a ninety-five percent positive rating across roughly 6,300 user submissions, though the title lacks official Polish language support.

Bad Cheese offers a stark tonal shift toward monochromatic psychological horror. Interia Gry and Gram.pl both detailed that the first-person indie title was developed by Szymon Łukasik and published by Feardemic in September 2025. Players control a small mouse navigating domestic chores under the watchful eye of a demanding father during the mother’s absence. While the game features Polish subtitles, Gram.pl reported that mechanical bugs and control issues kept the release confined to a niche audience.

Mobile Store Expands Reach With The Big Con Giveaway

Alongside the PC offerings, Epic Games continued pushing its standalone mobile application across supported regions. Interia Gry and MyApple.pl confirmed that mobile users could claim the comedic adventure game The Big Con through the platform’s mobile storefront. MyApple.pl noted that Epic Games established its iOS marketplace to leverage European Union regulatory changes, using zero-dollar promotions to draw users away from traditional software stores. GSMManiaK.pl added that the title normally retails for twenty-five Polish zlotys and wrapped up its promotional run alongside the weekly PC transition.

Photo: Interia Gry

The Big Con casts players as a teenager named Ali trying to save her family’s video rental store from loan sharks. Interia Gry and GSMManiaK.pl outlined mechanics involving pickpocketing, disguises, and cross-country travel through a stylized 1990s America. MyApple.pl emphasized that the title achieved strong critical standing on Valve’s platform with over ninety percent positive reviews.

Remaining Inventory and Open Questions

Platform users racing against the clock had until the 5:00 PM cutoff on October 15 to secure the outgoing batch of games. Gram.pl and Interia Gry both cataloged those departing titles as Out of Sight, where a blind girl named Sophie escapes a mansion using her teddy bear’s perspective, and TerraScape, a floating-island medieval strategy builder. Epic Games has not yet disclosed which titles will replace Agent A and Bad Cheese when the current promotion expires on October 22.

Photo: Gram.pl