Cologne Police Seize Seized Commercial Robot After Alleged Groping Incident

German authorities in Cologne opened an investigation after a commercially available robot touched the buttocks of a 16-year-old girl and made thrusting movements toward her on the night of October 10-11, 2026. Police seized the 3-foot-11-inch machine and confiscated the mobile phones of two male teenagers, aged 16 and 19, who allegedly deployed and livestreamed the encounter near a fast-food restaurant on a bustling nightlife strip.

How the Red-and-Gold Machine Was Deployed in Cologne

The alleged assault took place shortly before midnight as the 16-year-old girl stood with two friends, aged 17 and 18, according to CBS News. Videos circulating online show the red-and-gold humanoid robot—which wears a white tank top, black sweatpants, a gold chain, sunglasses, and a fake mustache—approaching the group from behind. According to AP News, the 16-year-old owner of the robot and his 19-year-old companion recorded the incident, livestreaming it with live commentary. Longer videos show the machine performing sexually suggestive movements following the contact. Emergency teams dispatched to the scene discovered the robot inside the trunk of a Volkswagen vehicle, prompting officers to confiscate both the machine and the suspects’ phones.

Photo: cbsnews.com

Legal Hurdles Facing Cologne Investigators

Investigators are working to determine whether the robot’s movements were directly controlled in real time by the teenagers or if the actions were preprogrammed. Cologne police spokesman Christoph Bermel told the Associated Press that law enforcement had not previously encountered such an offense, characterizing the case as new territory for us. Legal experts consulted by television network RTL noted that under German law, criminal sexual harassment generally requires direct physical contact between people, which could complicate prosecuting the owners under standard harassment statutes. Consequently, police are investigating the case on suspicion of a sexually motivated insult, while also examining potential violations involving the unauthorized publication of images. Neither suspect has been formally charged.

Photo: apnews.com

Contrasting Explanations from the Suspects

Publicly circulated footage showed the suspects’ earlier activities on the street, where videos posted online captured the robot walking alongside the two young men, bumping into one woman, and hugging others. Following the public backlash, one of the individuals involved claimed on TikTok that the machine had merely collided with a woman accidentally while trying to steer clear of another passerby. However, investigators are continuing to analyze surveillance footage and online recordings to establish the exact sequence of events and clarify whether the machine operated autonomously or via remote piloting.