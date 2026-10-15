How to Watch the 2026 Rugby League World Cup Online and Live Stream Free

The 2026 Rugby League World Cup spans host nations Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, featuring simultaneous men’s, women’s, and wheelchair tournaments across 53 matches. Fans can access comprehensive global broadcasting options, including free-to-air coverage via Seven and 7plus in Australia, alongside dedicated regional streaming platforms.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Broadcasting Reach: Regional rights holders such as Premier Sports and Sky Sport broadcast the tournament, with viewing options available in the UK, Ireland, US, and New Zealand.

Roster Depth: With 10 men’s teams, 8 women’s teams, and 8 wheelchair squads competing, national selectors face heavy squad rotation demands across the month-long tournament window.

With 10 men’s teams, 8 women’s teams, and 8 wheelchair squads competing, national selectors face heavy squad rotation demands across the month-long tournament window. Tournament Futures: Defending champions Australia in the men’s and women’s competitions and England in the wheelchair tournament feature as the events get underway.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Guide

Viewers located in Australia can watch every game of the tournament for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service by creating an account with an email address. In New Zealand, ThreeNow provides free access to every Kiwis match as well as the semi-finals and finals of each respective event, while full coverage requires a subscription to Sky Sport NZ at $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, with day passes available for $29.99.

For audiences in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Premier Sports holds the broadcast rights. UK coverage is available online or through television providers including Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player, and Virgin Media, with pricing structured at £18.99 monthly on a rolling basis, £13.99 monthly on a year-long contract, or £130 annually. In Ireland, existing Sky Sports customers can add Premier Sports via the Sports Extra pack for €10 per month for the first six months before the rate increases to €25 per month. US viewers can access all matches via Premier Sports through a dedicated RLWC26 Pass priced at $25.

Region Broadcaster / Platform Cost / Access Model Australia Seven / 7plus Free (requires free account) New Zealand ThreeNow / Sky Sport NZ Free select games / $59.99 monthly UK & Ireland Premier Sports From £13.99/mo or €10/mo United States Premier Sports (RLWC26 Pass) $25 tournament pass

Tournament Structure and Opening Fixtures

The tournament encompasses 53 matches across men’s, women’s, and wheelchair events, culminating in the men’s and women’s finals on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The wheelchair tournament commences later in the schedule on Friday, October 30. Opening week fixtures feature Australia meeting New Zealand in the men’s Pool A opener at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, followed by Samoa facing France in both men’s and women’s pool matches at CommBank Stadium.

Additional fixtures take place across regional venues including the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, HBF Park in Perth, and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, featuring teams such as Papua New Guinea, Lebanon, England, Wales, Tonga, Fiji, and the Cook Islands. International supporters traveling outside their home broadcast regions utilize virtual private network services like NordVPN to access domestic streaming entitlements.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.