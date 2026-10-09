Why the 2028 Olympics Face a Deadlier Drone Threat Than the World Cup

On the final day of the 2026 World Cup, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16s fired flares over northern New Jersey to warn off civilian pilots who had flown into restricted airspace, while federal agencies seized more than 700 drones across 11 host cities according to reports from thecipherbrief.com. Although the counter-drone effort worked during the tournament, security experts warn that the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will face a deadlier and more complex aerial threat.

The Evolving Drone Threat

Security analysts caution that this summer’s solutions will not be the ones needed for the Olympics because the adversary is adapting rapidly. Drones share the same traits that made improvised explosive devices (IEDs) difficult to defeat: cheap dual-use parts, know-how spreading through informal networks, and modifications that cost almost nothing. Drones are IEDs that fly, experts note. Furthermore, while most counter-drone systems fielded today detect and jam the radio link between a drone and its operator, future systems may lack a radio link entirely. With autonomous navigation maturing quickly in Ukraine and the Gulf, and artificial intelligence handling terminal guidance, warning sensors at venues may be unable to hear a drone, meaning warnings will have to originate before launch through intelligence.

Emerging Combinations and Intelligence Gaps

History demonstrates that aerial tactics shift quickly. During the battle for Mosul in 2016 and 2017, ISIS dropped small munitions from commercial quadcopters. In 2024, fiber-optic drones appeared in Ukraine as a workaround to jamming, and in June 2025, Ukraine smuggled more than 100 small drones into Russia hidden in trucks, flying them over commercial mobile networks with open-source autopilot software to strike strategic bomber bases in Siberia. Security analysts point out that threats emerge not from isolated platforms, but from dangerous combinations of off-the-shelf commercial parts, mesh radios, and AI-assisted networks. To counter these developments, the intelligence enterprise must expand beyond traditional threat warning to encompass operational awareness and institutional adaptation, integrating data from commercial operators, the FAA, and state and local agencies that gained counter-drone authority under the SAFER SKIES Act.

Hardware Evolution and Commercial Capabilities

As security planners look toward future events, commercial drone technology continues to advance rapidly with hardware designed for high mobility and extreme conditions. Manufacturers such as DJI produce flagship enterprise systems like the Matrice 30, which fits inside a backpack and features IP55 ingress protection to operate in heavy rains, high winds, high altitudes, icy and snowy conditions, and temperatures ranging from -20° C to 50° C. Certain models also incorporate radiometric thermal cameras, automated docking stations, and cloud-based fleet management software that enable remote and unattended operations beyond visual line of sight.