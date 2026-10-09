Kewon White Seeks New Trial Claiming Juror Slept Through Testimony

Kewon White, convicted of the 2020 capital murder of Dallas rapper Mo3, has filed a motion for a new trial, alleging that a juror slept through vital portions of testimony during his eight-day trial.

The Bottom Line

The defense motion claims a female juror slept daily for minutes at a time, violating White’s state constitutional right to a trial by a jury of 12.

Texas Criminal District Court Judge Chika Anyiam has 75 days to issue a ruling on the newly filed motion, which is separate from White’s September conviction appeal.

The Defense Motion and Jury Misconduct Allegations

Attorneys representing Kewon White submitted a fresh legal motion claiming that structural jury failures compromised the integrity of the proceedings. Reported first by Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth and detailed via xxlmag.com, the filing points directly to open and obvious negligence by a member of the panel.

“Defendant is entitled to a new trial because he was tried by a jury that, including a sleeping juror, resulted in the violation of his statutory and state constitutional right to a trial by a jury of 12,” the defense motion states, as cited by both outlets. The legal filing describes the juror’s behavior as overt, noting that she would slouch down and lean back in her chair with her head tilted back, or let her head drop forward during critical portions of the trial. While in that state, she reportedly missed witness testimonies, attorney arguments, and physical exhibits displayed to the courtroom.

Timeline of the Conviction and Separate Appeals

This latest maneuver operates independently from White’s primary appeal filed in September. Last month, a court found White guilty of capital murder for gunning down Mo3 on a Dallas highway in 2020, resulting in a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Photo: mykiss1031.com

According to prosecutors, the fatal shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between rappers, with allegations that Yella Beezy paid White to carry out the hit. Yella Beezy faces his own trial later this month, keeping the wider legal fallout of Mo3’s death firmly in the public eye. Meanwhile, Texas Criminal District Court Judge Chika Anyiam holds a 75-day window to evaluate the merits of White’s sleeping-juror claims and render a decision.