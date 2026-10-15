Fire Emblem Fortune s Weave Expansion Pass Launches Today

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released the first wave of paid downloadable content for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave on October 15, 2026, introducing four prototype weapons modeled after Three Houses Heroes’ Relics. The three-wave Expansion Pass costs $34.99 and is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The surprise DLC rollout comes less than a month after the base tactical role-playing game launched on September 17, 2026. While the announcement of a multi-wave season pass signals a return to the post-launch support playbook Nintendo used extensively following earlier series entries, critics have praised the core game’s refined grid-based combat and sweeping narrative across Dagda.

Expansion Pass Pricing and Three-Wave Release Schedule

The Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Expansion Pass carries a price tag of $34.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Individual waves cannot be purchased separately, meaning buyers pay the full bundled price upfront for content scheduled to roll out over a year.

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave currently has an 89 Metacritic Average based on 45 reviews.Switch 2 already has a huge library of great RPGs, but Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave is now one of the best.It's a 'Game of the Year' worthy game from Nintendo alongside Pokemon Pokopia. pic.twitter.com/qU1EHkIehB — https://x.com/Stealth40k/status/2100201778188898457

For players who do not yet own the core software, secondary coverage and eShop listings note that a combined bundle covering both the base game and the pass is available for US$105. Version 1.1.0 patch notes confirm that the base game received a mandatory update introducing a direct eShop link to the title screen alongside system support for the add-on contents.

Rather than dropping everything at once, Nintendo has scheduled the pass across three distinct waves spanning from release day all the way into 2027. This staggered approach places buyers in a position familiar to anyone who has bought a season pass for a Nintendo title before, paying upfront for content that, in Wave 3’s case, is planned for 2027.

Wave 1 Weapon Additions and Future Content Waves

Wave 1 went live immediately upon announcement, adding four prototype weapons designed as homages to the Heroes’ Relics from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Official listings do not specify exact in-game statistics, weapon names, or the specific relics mapped to each prototype. Details regarding the exact names of the Wave 1 weapons, their corresponding Heroes’ Relics, and their specific in-game stats or effects have not been provided by Nintendo.

Photo: shattered.io

Coverage of the Switch 2 exclusive since its debut on September 17, 2026, has been verified by various outlets, including Nintendo Everything and Nintendo Life. The inclusion of four brand-new weapons in Wave 1 of the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Expansion Pass was specifically highlighted in reports published by both Noisy Pixel and Nintendo Everything.

Wave 1 (Available Now): Four prototype weapons inspired by Three Houses Relics, accessible exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Four prototype weapons inspired by Three Houses Relics, accessible exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. Wave 2 (Holiday 2026): Additional wearable outfits and three new allies identified as Aurora, Smyrnos, and Jurah—the ancient gods who once ruled Dagda.

Additional wearable outfits and three new allies identified as Aurora, Smyrnos, and Jurah—the ancient gods who once ruled Dagda. Wave 3 (2027): New story chapters focusing on the rival lords Bertrand, Talimun, Orchel, and Anatolia, alongside additional classes and allies.

Addressing Unfinished Narratives and Cut Content

The third wave has drawn the most attention from players, as the storylines involving Bertrand, Talimun, Orchel, and Anatolia appear designed to restore narratives that were cut before the base game’s initial launch. Even though Fortune’s Weave takes well over 100 hours to complete, critics noted that some aspects of the game had to be scrapped before release, leaving room for expanded world-building. Offering well over a hundred hours of gameplay, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has quickly secured its spot among the highest-rated titles in the franchise.

Continue your journey in the Dagdan Empire and experience even more with the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Expansion Pass paid DLC! Nintendo, official promotional description via Nintendo Life

Meanwhile, Wave 3’s new story content offers a structured path to explore lore elements featuring characters that were previously hinted at but left unresolved during the primary playthroughs.