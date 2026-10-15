Claire Hédon Warns Students About Barriers to Rights at Sciences Po Grenoble

The mere existence of a legal right means very little if everyday citizens cannot actually exercise it. That stark reality formed the core of a sharp critique delivered by Claire Hédon, addressing the academic community gathered in the Amphi Weil, as reported by sciencespo-grenoble.fr.

Confronting the Barriers to Public Services

During the gathering, Hédon laid out the persistent obstacles blocking individuals from claiming their entitled rights. She pointed to a growing web of modern hurdles, including the widespread digitization of administrative procedures, shrinking access to public services, persistent discriminations, and deep-seated social precarity. When state services migrate entirely online or grow increasingly complex, society’s most vulnerable populations often get left behind.

Public administration must bend to fit the needs of the user, rather than forcing the citizen to adapt to rigid bureaucratic machinery. “It is up to the public service to adapt to the user and not the other way around,” she told the audience.

The Cost to Institutional Trust

“At heart, what is at stake is trust,” she noted.

Following the formal address, the encounter shifted into a direct dialogue with students in attendance. Hédon encouraged the younger generation to recognize their own agency, reminding them that defending rights is not solely the duty of state organs. “Each of us can act and has a role to play,” she told the students, urging active participation in safeguarding social equity.

Guarding Against Quiet Erosion

In her closing remarks, the speaker issued a broader warning concerning the gradual fading of civil liberties. Freedom rarely disappears in a sudden, dramatic collapse. Instead, rights often erode quietly, slipping away through the steady normalization of exceptions. “Rights and freedoms sometimes recede without a sound through habituation to exceptions,” she cautioned.