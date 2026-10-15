Alps Hockey League: Gherdëina Hosts Struggling Wipptal Broncos

As the Alps Hockey League enters its early-season fixtures on October 14, 2026, the Wipptal Broncos face a steep climb from the bottom of the standings with just two points from five games, while HC Gherdëina prepares to host them following their first regulation win of the campaign.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Adjustments: The impending debut of Fabian Gschliesser and Alexander Brunner provides immediate depth for Sterzing, though the import players are not yet igniting.

Goaltending Scrutiny: Jarrett Fiske faces pressure to stabilize the crease as the Broncos struggle defensively, yielding 27 goals.

Squad Restrictions: James Livingston continues to occupy an import slot without game eligibility, restricting head coach Johan Sjöquist’s tactical flexibility.

Derby Pressure in Val Gardena

Thursday evening brings a South Tyrolean derby in the AlpsHL as HC Gherdëina welcomes the Wipptal Broncos to the ice. The hosts enter the fixture fresh off breaking their regulation-win duck. Meanwhile, Sterzing languishes at the foot of the table, having secured a meager two points from their opening five encounters.

Last season’s three head-to-head encounters produced 28 goals.

Personnel Relief Amid Import Frustrations

The Broncos have operated under roster constraints due to a wave of early injuries, playing without Alessio Niccolai, James Livingston, and Tobias Pisetta. However, the treatment room has offered some relief ahead of Thursday’s puck drop. Fabian Gschliesser and Alexander Brunner cleared their final fitness tests during the pre-match skate and are slated to make their season debuts in Val Gardena.

Yet, the club’s personnel complications extend beyond the injury list. James Livingston remains categorized as an import player and is still barred from taking the ice, complicating head coach Johan Sjöquist’s lineup construction. Sjöquist, entering his fifth campaign behind the Sterzing bench, has seen his young roster struggle to find cohesion. Import acquisitions have thus far failed to produce, and goaltender Jarrett Fiske—tasked with replacing former starter Groh—has remained behind expectations.

League-Wide Fixtures and Standings Context

Thursday’s schedule features several other encounters across the league. The EC-KAC Future Team hosts the Unterland Cavaliers in a battle of the lower tier. Klagenfurt carries a four-game losing skid into the match, while Unterland has dropped six consecutive fixtures. On Friday, HC Meran welcomes KHL Sisak in a rematch of last season’s playoff semifinals, where Meran secured the ticket for the final.

At the upper echelon of the standings, the Rittner Buam hold firm at the summit with 21 points, followed by Zell am See and Jesenice on 18 points apiece. As the autumn schedule intensifies, the Broncos must quickly translate returning depth into standings points to keep their aspirations of a top-four IHL Serie A finish and an AlpsHL Master Round berth alive.