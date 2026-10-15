A surveillance camera captured a brutal assault in a residential building stairwell in the Goluboye settlement near Zelenograd, where residents had repeatedly complained about an active drug den. The incident occurred around two o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, inside house 5 on Parkovy Boulevard, as local residents reported to Инфопортал Зеленограда.

The Bottom Line

A violent hallway altercation in Goluboye on October 13, 2026, was recorded by security cameras and shared with local media by residents.

Footage shows one participant with dropped trousers attempting to throw suspected feces before being beaten by the second individual, who stamped on his head and body.

Local residents have repeatedly complained to authorities about a drug den operating within an apartment in the same building stairwell.

The Stairwell Confrontation on Parkovy Boulevard

The video footage provided by local residents to Инфопортал Зеленограда outlines a chaotic and severe confrontation. Two individuals are seen arguing in the communal area of the residential building on Parkovy Boulevard. One man stands with his trousers dropped down, making motions suggesting he intended to throw suspected excrement picked up from the floor at his opponent.

The situation escalates rapidly within seconds. The second participant strikes the man, knocking him to the floor, and proceeds to deliver roughly a dozen kicks to his body and head. The assailant then jumps on the victim with both feet. Before leaving the scene via the elevator a few minutes later, the attacker strikes the rival several more times. A puddle of blood formed on the floor next to the motionless individual.

Persistent Warnings Regarding the Goluboye Neighborhood

According to reporting by Инфопортал Зеленограда, this violent episode follows a long pattern of distress for local inhabitants. Residents of the building on Parkovy Boulevard had previously lodged multiple complaints regarding the operation of an alleged drug den located inside one of the apartments in that exact stairwell.

Despite these ongoing grievances from the local community concerning suspicious activity and foot traffic tied to the apartment, the area saw this severe escalation of violence in the early hours of Tuesday morning. At the time publication was prepared, official information regarding the incident, the identity of the participants, or the health condition of the beaten individual had not yet been released by law enforcement agencies.