Multiple AFL clubs inquire about delisted Essendon midfielder Elijah Tsatas

Essendon’s list management decisions have triggered immediate movement across the AFL, with multiple clubs inquiring about delisted midfielder Elijah Tsatas as a career lifeline looms for the former top-five draft pick.

Selected with pick No. 5 in the 2022 AFL National Draft following a dominant junior season with the Oakleigh Chargers, the 21-year-old managed just 22 senior appearances across four seasons at the Bombers. 7NEWS reporter Xander McGuire revealed there is growing confidence that the young midfielder will secure a list spot for next year.

While Tsatas struggled to cement a regular senior position at Essendon, he demonstrated significant ball-winning capability in limited opportunities. Across six senior appearances this season, he averaged 24.3 disposals and 4.3 clearances per match, though his defensive output drew regular scrutiny.

Essendon’s Rebuild and List Changes

Tsatas was delisted alongside veteran pair Matt Guelfi and Jade Gresham, as well as Saad El-Hawli and Liam McMahon. According to AFL Media, a new contract was not offered by incoming coach Mark McVeigh as the club initiates a comprehensive rebuild following a difficult 2026 campaign that ended with the wooden spoon. Tsatas spent the majority of the year in the VFL, finishing ninth in the state league’s best-and-fairest count.

Elijah Tsatas’ AFL career has a pulse. A few clubs have inquired about the delisted 21 year old in the aftermath of trade period – with some confidence building that he may snag a list spot for 2026. More on @7NewsMelbourne @7AFL tonight. — https://x.com/XanderMcGuire7/status/2110536156173697263

During the trade period, the Bombers also farewelled star midfielder Zach Merrett and veteran defender Jordan Ridley. In return, the club brought in Jack Bowes and Keidean Coleman while securing pick No. 1 for the upcoming national draft.

“We’re really excited to get some great outcomes for the footy club,” list boss Matt Rosa said. “We came into this period to hopefully bring in one-to-two players. We’ve been able to do that, and then enhance our draft hand, which we feel like we’ve got a good result from.”

Future Options and Draft Pathways

Rosa confirmed the club’s strategy moving forward. “It was a priority for us to maintain our early picks in the draft. We’re excited about the names up the top of our board, right at the pointy end. But we also think there’s some real depth through the draft.”

Photo: neoskosmos.com

Despite his struggles at Essendon, Tsatas’s natural ball-winning traits make him an appealing prospect for rival organizations looking at potential list additions through the national draft, rookie draft, or the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP).