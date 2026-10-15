Tait Reynolds Convinced Clemson Offense Nearing Breakthrough

Clemson freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds has spent the 2026 season navigating the learning curve of leading a Power Four offense, but the young signal-caller remains convinced that an offensive breakthrough is just around the corner. Following early-season growing pains and a home loss to Miami, Reynolds used the team’s open date to study film and refine his approach, pointing toward this weekend’s matchup against Charleston Southern as an opportunity for the Tigers’ attack to finally click.

The journey to this point has demanded resilience from Reynolds, who stepped into the starting role three games into the season after missing his senior season with a lower-body injury. Thrown into the deep end, the true freshman has acknowledged the weight of his responsibilities while logging extensive hours inside the football facility.

“I’m up here 24/7. I think a lot of the guys on the team can say that, and I have a lot to learn,” Reynolds said. “So, I’m constantly trying to learn, pick things out, trying to get better and just trying to be my best self all the time.”

Building Momentum Through the Open Date

Head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Chad Morris have emphasized daily personal growth, a message that has resonated with the quarterback. Despite facing a challenge against a Miami defense—where Reynolds completed 29 of 44 passes for 295 yards in a 41-13 defeat—the player’s confidence in his supporting cast has not wavered (Clemson Wire). While that contest highlighted red-zone stalling and turnovers, Reynolds maintained that the final score did not accurately reflect the unit’s performance.

Freshman Tait Reynolds with a rocky start but he CAME BACK and led Clemson to the win. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Qkz3nemEWo — https://x.com/247Sports/status/2101436336460661192

During the Tigers’ subsequent bye week, Reynolds used the time off to analyze games and evaluate his own decision-making. He noted that every practice and game yields new tactical revelations.

“I think every week, I’m just getting better and better,” Reynolds said. “I think I see more things every week and I’m like, ‘Oh man, like I’ve never even thought about that before.’”

The Charleston Southern Challenge and Scoring Expectations

Clemson returns to Memorial Stadium this weekend to host Charleston Southern with a noon kickoff broadcast on the ACC Network. The Tigers enter the contest as favorites, looking to pick up their first win coming off a bye since the 2021 season. Beyond breaking that streak, attention centers on getting Morris’s offense going.

The last time Clemson played the Buccaneers, they hung 66 points on the FCS team. While those numbers might be lofty to this team’s standards, Reynolds sees a possibility that can end up happening.

“We need to finish and things like that, and we’re just getting better and better, though,” Reynolds said. “We’re right there, and we’re going to get there and it’ll be good.”

With defensive concerns lingering after allowing 39 points to SC State and 31 points to Georgia Southern, Clemson will look to score the most points that it has yet this season against Charleston Southern.