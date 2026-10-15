Maastricht UMC researcher Fatma Karapinar studies prescribing cascades

The “prescribing cascade“—a clinical phenomenon where new medications are prescribed to treat side effects of existing drugs—is being researched by Maastricht UMC. This cycle of medication accumulation can have major consequences for quality of life, leading to preventable hospitalizations.

Clinical Insights into Medication Cascades

The Cascade Effect: A medication is followed by a second medication.

A medication is followed by a second medication. Common Trigger: Medication against high blood pressure can cause fluid accumulation in the body, such as thick ankles, which is then treated with water pills.

Medication against high blood pressure can cause fluid accumulation in the body, such as thick ankles, which is then treated with water pills. Patient Impact: This accumulation leads to increased risks of falls, memory loss, and in exceptional cases, hospital admissions.

The Mechanism of the Prescribing Cascade

Fatma Karapinar, researcher at Maastricht UMC, has highlighted the difficulty in quantifying the prevalence of these cascades within the country. The mechanism often follows a pattern where a patient is prescribed medication for high blood pressure, resulting in thick ankles, which is then treated with water pills.

The reason why the first medication is often followed by a second medication is not known.

Epidemiological Risks and Healthcare Consequences

The clinical implications of a pile-up of medications can have major consequences. In the context of the prescribing cascade, the risk is the accumulation of medicine.

Clinical Stage Medication Action Potential Cascade Risk Primary Antihypertensive Fluid accumulation (thick ankles) Secondary Water pills Increased toilet visits/discomfort Tertiary Accumulation of medication Falls/Memory loss/Hospitalization

Contraindications and When to Consult a Doctor

If you experience symptoms such as falling more often or suffering from memory loss after new prescriptions, it may be a result of medication accumulation.