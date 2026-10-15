Police Car Hit in Multiple Umea Crashes on Slippery E12 Highway

Slippery conditions on the E12 highway in Umeå caused multiple vehicle crashes, including one that struck a police response and resulted in an officer being sent to the hospital. Rescue services and ambulances rushed to the scene as slick roads caused traffic disruptions across multiple points along the route.

Morning Ice Triggers Multiple Crashes on the E12

The sequence of accidents began around 8:00 a.m. when emergency dispatchers at SOS Alarm received reports of slippery road conditions. The Umeå rescue service reported a heavy workload as emergency crews responded to simultaneous incidents along the E12 corridor.

We have a bit of a rush with several accidents on the E12, an operator at the Umeå rescue service stated regarding the morning conditions.

Traffic authorities noted that overall transit capacity on the Baggbölebron bridge was severely restricted following the initial chain reaction. Disruptions at the bridge site were projected to last for at least an hour.

Police Vehicle Struck During Bridge Response

The situation escalated when an emergency response vehicle was directly hit from behind while officers managed the initial incident on the Baggbölebron bridge. Police press spokesperson Elisabeth Glaas detailed the sequence of events following the initial alert.

We get information about a stationary car on the bridge at around 08:00. When we are there, the police car is hit. And then there are further accidents. A total of four vehicles are involved. A colleague was taken to the hospital for a checkup, Glaas said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the officer was seated inside the patrol vehicle at the exact moment of the impact. The collision added to the vehicle tally, bringing the total number of involved cars at that specific location to four.

Simultaneous Incidents Strain Emergency Resources

Compounding the morning commute difficulties, two additional traffic accidents involving multiple passenger cars occurred at roughly the same time along the E12. One incident took place just north of Röbäck, while the second occurred slightly over a kilometer to the east.

These parallel accidents caused physical damage to vehicles and central highway barriers, though emergency personnel confirmed no personal injuries resulted from those two specific collisions. All related emergency alarms were registered shortly after 8:00 a.m., prompting road closures slated to remain in effect until at least 10:30 a.m.