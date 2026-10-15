Jagsher Singh Khangurra Secures India Medal at BWF World Junior Championships

India’s Jagsher Singh Khangurra secured at least a bronze medal at the BWF World Junior Championships on Thursday, October 15, 2026, after mounting a gritty comeback victory against Chinese Taipei’s Yuan-Syue Jhuang at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt. The 14th-seeded Indian shuttler dropped the opening game before turning the tide to win 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 in a grueling 48-minute quarterfinal battle.

From a Shaky Opener to a Semifinal Berth in Cairo

The match did not begin according to script for the young contender. Khangurra struggled to find his rhythm in the first game, conceding it 6-15 to Jhuang. However, the 17-year-old from Nabha, Punjab, recalibrated his approach for the second game, navigating a tense, neck-and-neck exchange to edge it 17-15. Carrying that momentum into the deciding game, he sealed the match with a 15-12 scoreline, booking his place in the tournament’s final four.

This hard-fought win guarantees that Khangurra joins an elite group of Indian medalists at the global junior showcase. He becomes the ninth Indian boy to finish on the podium in the event’s history. His path to the quarterfinals included a dominant straight-game victory over Malaysia’s Lee Qian Chong (15-9, 15-8) and a punishing three-game opening victory against Thailand’s Punnatat Prempunpong (15-11, 10-15, 17-15).

Tracking India’s Historical Footprint at the World Juniors

India’s history at the BWF World Junior Championships remains anchored by legendary milestones. Saina Nehwal stands as the sole Indian to capture the tournament’s elusive gold medal, achieving the feat back in 2008. In the years since, four Indian players have secured silver medals: Aparna Popat in 1996, Siril Verma in 2015, Sankar Muthusamy Subramaniam in 2022, and Tanvi Sharma in 2025. Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth in 2010, Lakshya Sen in 2018, and Ayush Shetty in 2023 all earned bronze.

VICTOR BWF World Junior Championships 2026MS-U19 – QF6 17 15 🇮🇳Jagsher Singh KHANGURRA🥇15 15 12 Yuan-Syue JHUANG🕚 in 48 minutes — https://x.com/BWFScore/status/2110715740471132165

Thursday’s schedule also saw mixed fortunes for the broader Indian contingent in Cairo. While Shaina Manimuthu advanced to the quarterfinals in the girls’ singles draw following a 15-13, 15-12 win over Japan’s Yurika Nagafuchi, her run ultimately halted in the next round with a 5-15, 8-15 defeat against China’s Yi Qing Yin. Other Indian hopefuls, including Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Nishchal Chand, Dev Ruparelia, and the doubles pair of Yogansh Singh and Aathish Sreenivas P V, exited the competition during the pre-quarterfinal rounds.

The Making of a Rising Shuttler

Khangurra’s ascent through the junior ranks reflects a childhood defined by early sacrifice and rigorous training across India. Having first picked up a racket at age seven, he left home at 11 to train at an academy in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. His development subsequently took him to the Uday Pawar Academy in Mumbai before he settled at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence under former national coach Vimal Kumar roughly two years ago.

Photo: sportstar.thehindu.com

As a former Under-17 national champion, Khangurra reached a career-high national ranking of No. 1 in the Under-17 boys’ singles category during the week of January 11, 2026. He currently holds the 8th spot in the Under-19 boys’ singles rankings as of September 22, 2026. Coming from a family where both parents work as government school teachers—making him the first in his household to pursue the sport professionally—he has steadily accumulated six international medals.

Saturday’s Semifinal Showdown

With a podium finish guaranteed, Khangurra turns his focus toward the semifinal stage on Saturday. He is scheduled to face 31st seed Radithya Bayu Wardhana of Indonesia, who advanced to the last four on the opposite side of the draw. A victory on Saturday would propel the young Punjabi shuttler into the gold-medal match, offering an opportunity to elevate India’s historical standing at the global junior tournament.