Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Liver Disease, Study Finds

Eating after dinner or right before bed is linked to a 20% to 30% higher risk of liver disease, including fatty liver disease and cirrhosis, according to a long-term analysis of nearly 200,000 participants published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Circadian Disruption: Consuming calories when the body’s internal clock prepares for sleep forces the liver to process energy at suboptimal times, impairing metabolic efficiency.

Consuming calories when the body’s internal clock prepares for sleep forces the liver to process energy at suboptimal times, impairing metabolic efficiency. Statistical Risk: Regular late-night eating correlates with a measurable 20% to 30% elevation in the incidence of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and cirrhosis.

Regular late-night eating correlates with a measurable 20% to 30% elevation in the incidence of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and cirrhosis. Behavioral Modifiability: Adjusting meal schedules to allow a substantial gap before bedtime offers a potential pathway to protect liver health without altering dietary composition.

Oregon Health & Science University Findings on Nearly 200,000 Participants

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University examined datasets from the Nurses’ Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. These combined cohorts tracked lifestyle factors and eating habits across nearly 200,000 individuals to establish how meal timing influences long-term health outcomes. By categorizing participants based on their regular eating schedules, the investigative team evaluated the correlation between late-night consumption and the development of severe hepatic conditions.

The analysis revealed a consistent association between nocturnal caloric intake and liver pathology. Participants who reported eating late at night had a 20% to 30% higher risk of liver disease compared to those who did not. The identified conditions included metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease—widely recognized as fatty liver disease—and cirrhosis, which involves extensive scarring of hepatic tissue.

A few studies have hinted at this idea, but this is among the first long-term analyses to explicitly draw the connection to fatty liver disease, noted lead author Robert Wilechansky, M.D., a hepatologist at Oregon Health & Science University who specializes in liver transplantation.

Circadian Rhythms and Hepatic Metabolic Function

The liver operates under strict circadian regulation, controlling nutrient processing, blood glucose homeostasis, and energy storage across a 24-hour cycle. When food is introduced during biological phases dedicated to rest and tissue repair, metabolic pathways experience operational strain. Andrew McHill, Ph.D., an associate professor specializing in sleep and circadian physiology at Oregon Health & Science University and co-author of the study, emphasized that internal timing governs physiological efficiency.

We are seeing over and over again that the timing of behaviors, whether it’s sleep, eating, or exercise, really matters, McHill stated. For example, we have shown that eating during the night, when the internal biological clock is promoting sleep, reduces the ability of your body to metabolize foods as efficiently and can eventually lead to obesity, diabetes, and now poor liver health.

Fatty liver disease affects as much as 30% of the U.S. population. While excess fat accumulates in the liver and can sometimes progress to inflammation, liver damage, and eventually cirrhosis, most individuals with fatty liver disease do not develop advanced liver scarring. It’s important to remember, of the people who developed fatty liver disease, only a small fraction develop serious forms of the condition like liver cirrhosis, Wilechansky explained. Even so, the big take-away here is that confining your calorie intake to several hours before bedtime might be beneficial.

Study Parameter Observed Data Participant Cohort Size Nearly 200,000 individuals Risk Elevation for Late Eaters 20% to 30% higher risk of liver disease Estimated U.S. Population Prevalence As much as 30% affected by fatty liver disease Primary Funding Entity American Association of the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation

Clinical Methodology and Current Limitations

Because the investigation relied on observational data and participant self-reporting, the findings cannot establish cause and effect. The research observed connections between dietary patterns and medical outcomes without explicitly testing if altering meal schedules stops hepatic disorders. To address these limitations, Oregon Health & Science University is currently recruiting participants for a clinical study to monitor meal timing directly and evaluate whether shifting consumption earlier leads to measurable improvements in people with underlying fatty liver disease.

Why Late-Night Eating is Linked to Weight Gain and Diabetes with Joseph Bass, MD, PhD

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston contributed additional researchers to the project, featuring Andrew Chan, M.D., Ph.D., Kevin Casey, M.P.H., and Tracey Simon, M.D.. Financial backing for the research was provided by the American Association of the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation under award CTORA24-179910.

References

Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology (OHSU long-term analysis on meal timing and liver disease)

Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study (Combined nationwide cohort datasets)

American Association of the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation (Research funding body, award CTORA24-179910)