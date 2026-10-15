La Plata Blood Donations Drop 22% Prompting Ministry Appeal

Faced with a 22 percent drop in blood donations during September, the Ministry of Health of the Province launched an appeal this week to guarantee the stock necessary to save lives. Regional officials reported that collections at the La Plata Hemotherapy Center fell below the daily threshold required.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Voluntary Reserve Deficit: The La Plata center averaged 64 daily donors in September, falling short of the ideal target of 100 to 120 donors.

The La Plata center averaged 64 daily donors in September, falling short of the ideal target of 100 to 120 donors. Year-Over-Year Decline: Monthly collections dropped from 2,150 donations in September 2025 to 1,674 donations in September 2026.

Monthly collections dropped from 2,150 donations in September 2025 to 1,674 donations in September 2026. Donation Eligibility: Individuals aged 16 to 65 weighing over 50 kilograms are eligible to donate without fasting.

Regional Blood Reserves and the September Deficit

The Ministry of Health issued its call following a contraction in donor turnout registered throughout September at the Centro Regional de Hemoterapia La Plata and other provincial facilities. Estela Campanaro, head of the donation room at the regional center, noted that the facility received 1,674 blood donors last month. This averages out to approximately 64 individuals per day, failing to meet the minimum goal of 100 to 120 daily participants.

Comparing the data year-over-year highlights a gap in regional blood availability. In September 2025, the center logged 2,150 donors, contrasted with 1,674 during the same month in 2026. This represents a deficit of 476 fewer donors, translating to a 22 percent reduction.

Mitigation Strategies and Official Appeals

To offset the shortfall, health authorities are leaning on mobile collection drives deployed across different points in the city.

González emphasized that while hospital inventories have not reached a critical situation, the trend serves as a warning sign. “Although it is not a critical situation, it is an important wake-up call to renew our call, because it is transcendental that blood donation can be installed in the daily agenda of people, without the need for a family member or acquaintance to need it,” she added.

Eligibility

Individuals planning to participate in the provincial blood drive must meet specific criteria. Prospective donors must fall between the ages of 16 and 65, maintain a body weight exceeding 50 kilograms, and feel in good general health at the time of donation. Donors are instructed to maintain their habitual diet (no fasting) before arrival and must present a DNI or document that proves identity.

Donation Logistics and Access Points

To address the ongoing decline, the Centro Regional de Hemoterapia La Plata remains open for donations from Monday through Friday between 7:00 and 15:00 hours, and on Saturdays from 7:00 to 13:00 hours. The facility is situated on street 71 between 26 and 27.