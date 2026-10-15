How to Share Your Location in Apple Messages

Custom Duration Location Sharing Arrives in Messages

Apple has introduced a custom duration feature for sharing real-time locations within the Messages application, allowing users to broadcast their whereabouts for up to 30 days as part of version 27 operating system releases, Six Colors reported on October 14, 2026. The platform currently functions as a communications junk drawer handling media, payments, polls, and safety check-ins, but location sharing remains one of its most practical native utilities.

Location sharing operates as an extension of Apple’s Find My service and native apps, with current locations locked down except for explicitly permitted recipients and chosen timeframes. When sharing, the location appears as a card within the conversation featuring an orange overlay displaying the sharing duration, alongside the recipient’s view of the current location and the distance to the user. Apple determines locations from an iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad, indicating the specific device within the Find My app’s Me view under My Location, and alerts users if they offer their location from another device.

Continuous Access Versus Pinned Map Locations

Messages handles geographical data through two distinct workflows natively tied to the Find My service ecosystem. Users can establish continuous access by letting someone track their movement for one hour, one day, or a custom duration spanning anywhere from 15 minutes to 30 days. Alternatively, contacts can add someone indefinitely to their active Find My tracking list.

For static data, users can transmit a pinned location as an image preview containing an active Apple Maps link. This single-point snapshot can travel across communication protocols, supporting SMS, MMS, RCS, and iMessage.

Divergent Interface Paths Across Apple Platforms

Apple maintains separate workflows for enabling location sharing depending on the hardware platform in use. On an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, the feature requires navigating inside an active conversation thread, tapping the plus button, and selecting the Location option. Users then choose a duration prompt before tapping the send arrow.

If users are already sharing their location with someone, the interface omits the duration prompt and labels the Share button as Send, serving essentially as a reminder with a link to open Find My.

Computers running macOS utilize a different interface path. Users must open Messages, click the profile avatars at the top of the conversation thread to reveal the Info pane, and select Share My Location.

When someone receives a location card, the interface updates continuously to show real-time movement. Recipients can tap a built-in button to instantly launch Apple Maps directions or trigger a request button to reciprocate their own tracking data if it is not already shared.

Silent Location Hiding for Personal Privacy and Safety

Version 27 operating systems introduce a Hide My Location toggle within the Messages Info pane and the standalone Find My app. This control lets a user instantly cease transmitting location data without triggering a notification for the recipient.

The receiving party is not alerted when tracking stops or resumes, seeing only that the location is unavailable if they manually check the conversation panel. This architecture addresses safety scenarios where individuals face forced location sharing from abusive partners or controlling family members.