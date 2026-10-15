Why Non-Electricity Costs Make Up Over Half of Irish Power Bills

Irish households pay €1,700 annually for electricity, representing 40 cent per kilowatt-hour, as network, regulatory, and policy overheads consume 55 per cent of total bills according to research published by Trifecta Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland maintains the most expensive electricity within the European Union, running 40 per cent higher than the European average. While wholesale power generation costs fluctuate, foundational non-electricity expenditures dictate the majority of consumer and industrial outlays.

Trifecta Ireland’s Core Findings Network charges, regulatory mandates, and plant-luring incentives comprise 55 per cent of household power bills.

Industrial consumers face an even higher proportion of non-electricity background costs.

Trifecta Ireland’s report outlines 17 measures to reduce short-term pricing before long-term grid investments conclude.

Trifecta Ireland Identifies 17 Interventions to Curb Short-Term Electricity Outlays

At the launch of the organisation’s report titled What Can Move the Needle on Bills before 2030, Trifecta Ireland chief executive Conall Bolger detailed the structural weight of non-electricity charges. We need to use existing networks more efficiently, we need to make the system more flexible, and we need to get more out of what we have, Bolger stated.

The report compiles 17 distinct measures designed to alleviate consumer pressure while major infrastructure projects remain under construction. Proposed solutions include mass retrofitting initiatives for social housing, targeted energy poverty supports, and an overhaul of capacity payments. The latter mechanism currently compensates power plants to remain on standby even when they generate zero electricity.

Additional recommendations encourage electrification and offer flexibility incentives, allowing households and businesses to shift consumption to periods when electricity demand and market prices drop. The research initiative drew input from over 40 State agencies, civil society groups, and energy sector organizations. The family of Irish renewable energy pioneer Eddie O’Connor funds Trifecta Ireland.

Minister Pledges 2025 Construction Start for Cross-Border Power Line

Relief for consumers may arrive via long-delayed transmission infrastructure. Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien announced that construction on the North-South Interconnector will commence next year, following the receipt of full planning permission. The high-voltage line, connecting County Meath and County Tyrone, has faced two decades of political and planning disputes.

Photo: europesays.com

It’s going to be built, O’Brien emphasized at the conference, noting the project will face no further reviews. Four separate studies previously examined the feasibility of running the line underground instead of via overhead pylons. Once operational, the interconnector is projected to yield annual consumer electricity bill reductions of up to €150 million.

Metric Irish Average European Union Average Cost per Kilowatt-Hour 40 cent 40 per cent lower Average Annual Household Outlay €1,700 Lower by 40 per cent Non-Electricity Background Costs 55 per cent of total bill Varies by member state

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.