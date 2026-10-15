William Chapman Died From Multiple Traumatic Injuries In Tiger Enclosure

William Harry Bruce Chapman died from multiple traumatic injuries after entering a Siberian tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on October 10, an inquest opening at Doncaster Coroner’s Court heard.

An Enclosure Entry and the Postmortem Findings

The 24-year-old visited the park in Doncaster alone on a Saturday afternoon. Coroner’s officer Caitlin Brookes told the hearing that Chapman climbed over two fences at approximately 1.30pm to enter the exhibit housing a 200kg male Amur tiger named Altai.

The tiger approached Chapman, and the ensuing physical contact led to multiple traumatic injuries that rapidly caused his death. Park staff secured the animal, and paramedics confirmed the fatality at the scene. An initial postmortem examination corroborated the cause of death. Senior coroner Nicola Mundy stated that her office is awaiting a more comprehensive report detailing the full extent of the injuries. Chapman’s stepfather traveled to the mortuary to identify him on October 13.

Family Statements and Mental Health Context

During the hearing, Chapman’s family shared that he had suffered from significant mental illness over several years and was prescribed strong medication. Born in Chichester in 2002, Chapman had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but was described as highly functioning and independent with no care requirements.

He remained under the care of local mental health services, though Brookes noted the family expressed concerns regarding his contact with those services prior to the incident. In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the family emphasized that it will be for the coroner to determine what role his mental health played in the tragedy, asking the public to respect the legal process.

Public Fallout and Media Distress

The family also condemned the circulation of offensive media content, specifically pointing to Donald Trump reposting a widely shared video of the incident on Truth Social. Relatives called the publication and circulation of such material deeply distressing during an exceptionally vulnerable time.

Photo: The Journal

As a child, Chapman appeared in the ITV comedy-drama May Contain Nuts alongside actress Shirley Henderson and in the BBC Learning series True Stories. The Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, shared a tribute on Facebook expressing deep sadness over the loss of its former student.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Tiger Status

Detail Fact Date of Incident October 10 Location Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster Animal Involved Altai (200kg male Amur tiger) Investigating Authority City of Doncaster Council Scheduled Full Inquest March 18 next year

City of Doncaster Council, which holds responsibility for licensing the park, launched a health and safety investigation. Dan Swaine, executive director of place at the council, confirmed that investigators are fulfilling statutory duties and will share their findings with the coroner.

Photo: The Guardian

In response to widespread public inquiries, Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed that Altai is safe and well and will not be euthanised. The park closed following the incident but announced plans to reopen on Friday, expressing gratitude to the public for messages of support while providing specialist trauma support for affected staff.

A full inquest into Chapman’s death is scheduled for March 18 next year.