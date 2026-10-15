South Carolina Swimming Competes in Atlanta Dual Meet Tournament

South Carolina Swimming Competes in Atlanta Dual Meet Tournament

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The South Carolina swimming and diving team travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to compete in the multi-team Dual Meet Tournament. The Gamecocks face Minnesota and either Georgia Tech or Florida State in Friday’s opening rounds before Saturday’s final team placements.

Fantasy & Market Impact

  • Diving Rotation Volatility: Performances on the 1M and 3M boards will be part of the competition at The Dual Meet Tournament.

The Atlanta Field and Tournament Format

Eight collegiate swimming and diving programs converge on Atlanta for the two-day tournament format. Alongside South Carolina, the field includes Georgia Tech, Florida State, George Washington, Minnesota, Auburn, Kentucky, and Penn State. Team scores aggregate combined points from both men’s and women’s events, creating an intense multi-program battle.

Round one action on Friday features two distinct dual-meet blocks for every participating school. South Carolina opens its morning session against Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. The afternoon session brings a 3 p.m. matchup against either Georgia Tech or Florida State. Saturday’s schedule shifts entirely to final team placements, with exact times and opponents determined by Friday’s results.

Diving Dynamics and Recent Dominance

Diver scoring rules dictate a precise six-round format across the 1M and 3M springboard events. Each competitor must execute a total of three dives per event. South Carolina arrives in Atlanta carrying significant momentum from a dominant outing against UNCW in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the squad secured 22 event wins and established four new pool records.

The women’s squad cruised to a 250-50 victory over UNCW, while the men secured a 165-135 win. That performance earned three Gamecocks SEC Swimming and Diving Weekly Awards. Max Spencer captured Men’s Diver of the Week honors, Delaney Franklin earned Co-Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Kyleigh Kidd secured Women’s Diver of the Week.

The Road Ahead in Atlanta

Additional program updates remain available through official athletic department coverage at GamecocksOnline.com.

More on this story: 2026 College Swim League Match 4: Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan & Louisville Live Results · UMass Swimming and Diving Competes on Day One at Colgate Invitational

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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