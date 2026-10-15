Netanyahu Says He Called Syrian President to Stop Druze Massacre

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened directly in the violence, placing a brief and sharp phone call to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa that immediately halted the massacre of the Druze.

A Rare Glimpse Into Cross-Border Communications

The disclosure offers an unusual look at backchannel security communications between Jerusalem and Damascus amid shifting regional dynamics. Netanyahu revealed the details during a gathering with the Druze community at an event in Yarka. He stated that his intervention followed targeted military actions by Israel.

Authorities brought down the defense ministry building in Damascus alongside a specific site within the presidential palace compound before making the call.

Political Campaigns and Minority Communities

Defense Minister Israel Katz also addressed the gathering. He claimed that the Syrian president is preparing forces to renew the massacre of the Druze in Syria, having prepared Arab tribes, internal security forces, and the Syrian army.

📌 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Thursday that he held a direct phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa following Israel's July 2025 airstrikes on Damascus. 📌 Speaking at a Likud campaign gathering with members of the Druze community in northern… pic.twitter.com/uPnEICQTVa — https://x.com/Levant_24_/status/2110743760292266466

Intelligence Channels and Diplomatic Touchpoints

The security landscape involving Israel and Syria has experienced intermittent diplomatic touchpoints alongside direct military engagement. According to a report by Reuters, Mossad Director Roman Gofman held a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani regarding Turkish military positioning within Syria.

That diplomatic contact marked the first communication between the two officials following Gofman’s appointment in June. It occurred shortly before an Israeli strike targeted the Syrian al-Dohour airfield near the Turkish border.

Competing Strategic Priorities in Damascus

Relations between the two neighboring states remain complex, marked by competing strategic priorities. Earlier in the year, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa remarked during a visit to Britain that his administration had attempted to establish direct and indirect communication channels with Israel, asserting that discussions had reached productive stages before stalling.

Safeguarding the Northern Frontier

Netanyahu emphasized to the Druze audience that he will do whatever is necessary to protect the community. At the same time, he acknowledged that there is more work to be done and that he cannot tell everything.

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