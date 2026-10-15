NYC Comptroller Mark Levine Reverses Pledge to Invest in Israel Bonds

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine is reversing a core campaign commitment to invest municipal pension funds into Israel bonds, attributing the abrupt shift strictly to current financial returns and technical hurdles rather than political motivations.

The decision marks a sharp pivot from the comptroller’s platform during his election run, where he pledged to resume purchasing the sovereign debt instruments. His predecessor, Brad Lander, had chosen not to renew the city’s investments in Israel bonds back in 2023. While Levine acknowledged that backing away from his campaign promise has been personally difficult, he maintained that the municipal portfolio requires strict adherence to economic performance metrics.

“I always said this would be based on financial considerations only, not politics — that’s still my position,” Levine told The New York Times. “But as of now, we feel that because of some technical challenges, and because of financial considerations, that this is not an investment that we can make right now.”

Financial Realities Behind the Policy Shift

Market assessments underscore the economic metrics guiding the comptroller’s reversal. Israel bonds have recently returned approximately 5% on two- and three-year investments, while their technical ratings remain below the levels recorded in early 2023, according to figures reported by The New York Times.

The economic relationship between New York City and Israel is deeply important, bringing substantial investment into our city and generating strong returns for our pension funds.Our funds invest around the world, including more than $285 million in Israel, primarily in… — https://x.com/MarkLevineNYC/status/2110737498158542882

When questioned about why he made the initial campaign pledge without accounting for these specific economic roadblocks, Levine admitted he did not possess a full understanding of the complete financial picture at the time.

The pivot has drawn immediate friction and disappointment from several prominent Jewish leaders across the city. Among them is former Comptroller Scott Stringer, who invested millions of dollars in Israel bonds during his tenure.

Mayoral Backing and Sovereign Debt Policy

While local community leaders express frustration over the canceled investments, Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped forward during a separate news conference to voice his support for Levine’s fiscal decision.

“I don’t believe that our city should purchase Israel bonds, we don’t purchase the bonds of any other sovereign nation, I don’t think we should make an exception when it comes to Israel,” Mamdani stated during the briefing. “And also, this is the decision that the comptroller is making and it’s one that I support.”

Evaluating Future Pension Allocations

As the comptroller’s office recalibrates its investment strategy around these technical barriers and yield constraints, market analysts and stakeholders will be watching to see how municipal funds are redistributed.