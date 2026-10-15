Teen Arrested for Hindu Temple Attack Plot After Rifle Jams

A technical weapons malfunction prevented a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Sunday, October 11, according to German news agency dpa. A 19-year-old resident allegedly spent two years planning the attack using an eight-page manifesto detailing anti-immigrant hate, before a coworker tipped off law enforcement.

An Attack Prevented by a Jammed Rifle

The suspect intended to target a packed Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. Police and court documents cited by dpa indicate that the teenager aimed to kill as many people as possible. However, the plan derailed when his rifle jammed. He left the scene without firing a single shot.

Investigators later recovered an eight-page manifesto outlining the suspect’s worldview. In the text, he described himself as a sociopath and a white supremacist, detailing a specific animus toward people of foreign origin, particularly those with Indian roots. Court records show he was prepared to die during the operation.

Police searched his family home, where he lived with his mother. Officers discovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical magazines, protective gear, and white supremacist symbols. Photographs recovered in the investigation showed him posing with the rifle and combat gear.

The Coworker Tip That Triggered the Arrest

The plot unraveled because of a conversation at a fast-food restaurant where the 19-year-old was employed. The teenager revealed his plans to a coworker. Rather than staying silent, that colleague notified the police.

Law enforcement acted on the tip immediately. Officers arrested the suspect on Sunday, October 11, as he stepped outside his residence. On Wednesday, October 14, he appeared before a custody judge.

Event Detail Recorded Fact Date of Attempt Sunday, October 11 Target Location Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois Planning Duration Approximately two years Key Evidence Eight-page manifesto, hundreds of rounds of ammunition Arrest Date Sunday, October 11 Court Appearance Wednesday, October 14

Federal Investigators Examine the Case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined local authorities in probing the thwarted attack. Investigators maintain that racial animus fueled the planned violence. Authorities also noted that the suspect struggles with undisclosed mental health issues.

Law enforcement agencies continue to examine the weapon failure and the exact timeline of the preparation phase. Officials emphasize that had the rifle functioned properly, the attack would likely have resulted in significant casualties.