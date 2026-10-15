INPS issues new rules for post-1995 workers early retirement

Workers who began contributing to Italy’s pension system after December 31, 1995, face new criteria to exit the workforce early through corporate pathways, following a directive issued by the national social security agency.

The Bottom Line

New Inps Directive: Issued under circular no. 104 on September 29, 2026, the guidance regulates corporate redundancy schemes like isopensione and solidarity fund allowances for pure contributive workers.

Issued under circular no. 104 on September 29, 2026, the guidance regulates corporate redundancy schemes like isopensione and solidarity fund allowances for pure contributive workers. Economic Thresholds: Accessing early retirement at 64 in 2026 requires a minimum pension value of 1,638.72 euros monthly—equal to three times the social allowance of 546.24 euros.

Accessing early retirement at 64 in 2026 requires a minimum pension value of 1,638.72 euros monthly—equal to three times the social allowance of 546.24 euros. Corporate Responsibility: Under these agreements, companies finance both the pre-retirement allowances and the correlated social security contributions for up to 84 months depending on the departure date.

Decoding the New Inps Circular for Pure Contributive Workers

The rules governing corporate exit schemes, known as scivoli aziendali, have shifted for employees entirely under the contributive calculation system. The National Social Security Institute—Inps—finalized these criteria via circular no. 104, shared with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies. These changes directly impact workers who started paying into the system after December 31, 1995, establishing that eligibility for corporate-backed early departure depends on meeting specific financial thresholds before exiting the active workforce, rather than waiting until actual retirement age.

These provisions apply to isopensione and extraordinary allowances distributed by bilateral solidarity funds. Under Law 92 of 2012, isopensione features a standard maximum duration of 48 months. However, this period extends to 84 months for exits commencing by December 1, 2026. Meanwhile, solidarity fund allowances carry a cap of 60 months. During these transition windows, employers fund the monthly allowance and shoulder the associated contribution obligations.

Photo: Brocardi.it

Financial Requirements and 2026 Pension Thresholds

For workers caught by the pure contributive regime, calculating the baseline financial requirement relies on the social allowance value. The social allowance stands at 546.24 euros gross per month for 2026. When entering an exit scheme this year, the applicant’s accumulated contributions combined with the transformation coefficient for their current age must project a pension meeting strict statutory minimums.

Retirement Pathway Age Requirement Minimum Contribution Years 2026 Monthly Threshold Early Contributive Pension 64 years 20 years 1,638.72 euros (3x social allowance) Early Pension (1 Child) 64 years 20 years 1,529.47 euros (2.8x social allowance) Old-Age Pension 67 years 20 years 546.24 euros (1x social allowance)

These thresholds vary based on family circumstances. Female workers with one child face a reduced multiplier of 2.8, setting the required monthly floor at 1,529.47 euros. For women with two or more children, the multiplier drops to 2.6, requiring 1,420.22 euros per month. Furthermore, the regulatory framework imposes an earnings cap on early contributive pensions. Until reaching the statutory old-age threshold, the monthly payout cannot exceed five times the minimum pension, capping disbursements at 3,059.25 euros gross per month for 2026.

Preparing for Corporate Exit Agreements

Before signing any redundancy agreement or early departure plan, workers must evaluate their trajectory through formal simulations. It is recommended to request a thorough pension assessment directly from Inps or a patronato. Because the economic threshold must be validated at the exact moment of entering the corporate exit path, verifying accumulated contributions and projected coefficients prevents unexpected blocks in receiving future disbursements.

Future modifications are already written into the regulatory timeline. Starting January 1, 2030, the general multiplier for early contributive retirement will rise to 3.2 times the social allowance, altering the target financial requirement barring further legislative intervention.