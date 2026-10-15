Netherlands and France Hold First Talks on Nuclear Weapons Cooperation

Delegations from the Netherlands and France met in Paris to hold their first formal discussions on nuclear defense cooperation. Initiated following President Emmanuel Macron’s push for a shared European deterrent, the talks mark a significant shift as European NATO members seek greater strategic autonomy.

Paris and The Hague Launch Bilateral Nuclear Talks

High-ranking officials from the Ministries of General Affairs, Defense, and Foreign Affairs traveled to the French capital for the inaugural session of the newly formed bilateral Nuclear Stuurgroep, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The meeting operationalizes an offer made by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in March. Macron originally announced intentions to discuss European nuclear and conventional deterrence frameworks with select European NATO partners during an address at the Île Longue naval base.

Europa moet voor zijn eigen veiligheid opkomen. Daarom zoeken we nauwere samenwerking met landen om ons heen. Het gesprek met Frankrijk over nucleaire afschrikking is een belangrijke stap. Zo nemen we verantwoordelijkheid voor onze eigen veiligheid.https://t.co/V62sty71cr — https://x.com/DefensieMin/status/2110636219768209670

Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz described the gathering as a crucial milestone on social media. Op deze manier nemen we de verantwoordelijkheid voor onze eigen veiligheid, Yeşilgöz wrote, emphasizing that the dialogue reflects a growing desire within European capitals to shoulder more weight in collective defense.

While the bilateral talks signal a profound evolution in European defense planning, Dutch officials are careful to frame the initiative as complementary rather than competitive. Minister Tom Berendsen stated on X that while Europe must take greater responsibility, the existing transatlantic security architecture remains the bedrock of regional defense. Berendsen stated that the American nuclear umbrella continues to serve as the fundamental pillar for European security.

This diplomatic balancing act occurs against the backdrop of shifting global priorities. With the United States increasingly focusing its strategic attention toward Asia and the rising challenge from China, European capitals are actively exploring ways to hedge against future uncertainties. At the same time, the Netherlands maintains its traditional nuclear sharing duties within NATO. Dutch F-35 fighter jets from Volkel Air Base are participating in Steadfast Noon, the alliance’s annual nuclear exercise currently underway in Italy with aircraft from seventeen nations, establishing the Netherlands as the first European nation with nuclearily certified F-35s.

Broadening the European Deterrent Architecture

The strategic dialogue initiated by Paris is not limited to bilateral exchanges between France and the Netherlands. A broader coalition of European nations is engaging with the French proposal to strengthen both conventional and nuclear deterrence pillars across the continent.

Photo: Reformatorisch Dagblad

Country / Partner Involved in French Initiative Status / Context France Yes (Host/Nuclear Power) Expanding arsenal; sole command authority over strategic forces. Netherlands Yes Participating in the new bilateral Nuclear Stuurgroep; contributes to NATO nuclear tasks via Volkel Air Base. United Kingdom Yes (Nuclear Power) Maintains a smaller independent nuclear deterrent. Germany, Poland, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, Finland Yes Participating in the wider European consultation framework initiated by Paris.

The primary driver behind these discussions is the fundamental deterioration of the European security environment stemming from Russia’s war against Ukraine. The talks in Paris explored how a European dimension of deterrence could operate alongside existing treaty obligations, though exact operational details and potential stationing agreements remain under wraps.

Weighing Strategic Autonomy Against Command Realities

The ongoing discussions raise complex questions regarding command and control for nations that do not possess independent arsenals. France currently operates four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, ensuring that at least one vessel is perpetually on patrol capable of launching retaliatory strikes with ranges exceeding 6,000 kilometers. While President Macron introduced the concept of vooruitgeschoven afschrikking —forward-deployed deterrence that could eventually see elements of the French strategic air force stationed in allied nations—Paris maintains that the ultimate authority to launch a nuclear strike remains exclusively with the French president, bound by international non-proliferation commitments.

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Neither the Dutch Ministry of Defense nor participating French officials have disclosed specific timelines for future meetings of the newly established Nuclear Stuurgroep, leaving open how far integration between national air forces and French strategic planning will ultimately progress.