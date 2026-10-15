Pixel Users Report Home Screen Animation Bug After Android 17 QPR1 Update

Pixel users who installed the Android 17 QPR1 update are running into a frustrating home screen animation bug that reroutes app closures into the Recents screen and occasionally traps app icons on the display.

The rollout began on September 15, targeting devices ranging from the Pixel 6 through the Pixel 11 series. Shortly after the deployment, users began documenting erratic behavior when attempting to return to the launcher.

Erratic Recents Transitions and Stuck Icons

When users close an app opened directly from the app drawer, the window moves into the Recents screen and slides abruptly away to the right. Android Authority noted that this specific vector appears tied to app-drawer launches rather than shortcuts placed directly on the home screen.

In more severe instances, the graphical pipeline stalls entirely. An app icon can freeze directly onto the display when a user triggers the Recents view from inside an active application. Other reports indicate that the bug frequently triggers if an on-screen keyboard is actively used immediately prior to closing the software.

Hardware Spread and Software Stalls Across Generations

While early user complaints concentrated heavily on the Pixel 10 series, individuals utilizing the Pixel 9 Pro have observed the same erratic rendering once they actively look for the behavior. Meanwhile, Pixel 11 users have reportedly been waiting on the update altogether—a delay that, given the current software instability, may prove beneficial.

Legacy Workarounds While Awaiting Google’s Patch

Affected users have discovered a temporary method to bypass the faulty rendering sequence. Switching the device navigation mode from gesture navigation to the legacy three-button layout successfully stops the incorrect transition animation.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

However, this adjustment simply alters the input workflow rather than repairing the underlying code execution. Google’s official Pixel products account has reached out to select users on social platforms to gather diagnostic details, but the company has not yet confirmed the exact device models affected, named a specific trigger, or issued an estimated timeline for a software patch.