Tecnoblog.net reported Nintendo Switch Lite price drop

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle Pricing Hits Regional Lows

The package includes three months of an individual Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This subscription grants access to online multiplayer alongside a catalog of more than 100 classic titles for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and Game Boy.

Nintendo are releasing a brand-new Nintendo Switch Lite bundle in Europe that includes a digital download of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream & a 30-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online.This bundle is expected to come out on October 28th. pic.twitter.com/OemupsPgm7 — https://x.com/TomoLifeUpdates/status/2100568765800816893

Consumer response on retail platforms reflects steady demand for the hardware. On Amazon, the bundle has gathered more than 600 reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, according to uol.com.br data. The retailer recorded over 2 mil unidades purchased during the preceding month. Buyers point to the form factor as a primary draw. One purchaser named Marcelo called it a first portable console and noted the screen is relatively larger than the original while remaining easy to carry. Another buyer, Adriano, described it as a worthwhile acquisition that remained engaging after six months of use.

Concurrent Console Discounts and eShop Price Cuts

Alternative hardware configurations are seeing price adjustments across Brazilian digital storefronts alongside the OLED package. Tecnoblog.net reported that the Nintendo Switch Lite dropped by 28 percent on Mercado Livre, bringing the price down to 1,376 Brazilian reais when paid via Pix from an original price of 1,899 Brazilian reais. The compact device retains the custom Nvidia Tegra processor and 32 gigabytes of internal storage. It features a 5.5-inch touch LCD panel with a higher pixel density than the base model. The 100% portable console features a battery capacity of 3,570 mAh providing between 3 and 7 hours of usage time, and supports Wi-Fi 5 networks, Bluetooth 4.1, wireless headsets, and the Switch Pro Controller.

Photo: Tecnoblog

Photo: Estadão

At the same time, digital storefront promotions are discounting software libraries. Estadão.com.br reported that the Nintendo eShop is running discounts of up to 90 percent on titles such as Scribblenauts Mega Pack, Monster Hunter Rise, and SteamWorld Dig 2. Additional eShop promotions feature items like Stray for R$ 53,99, Sea of Stars for R$ 49,99, Blasphemous 2 for R$ 39,97, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for R$ 45,98. Capcom promotional prices remain active through the day 5 de novembro, which include Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Deluxe Edition at R$ 304,26, Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition at R$ 279,30, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess at R$ 145,50, Capcom Fighting Collection 1 + 2 Bundle at R$ 119,96, and Street Fighter 6 at R$ 76,40. Buyers can split eShop payments using gift cards purchased through Nuuvem with cashback options, allowing installments up to 4x without interest via PayPal or up to 6x without interest on credit cards.