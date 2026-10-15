Pennsylvania Doctor Strangled to Death by Husband in House Fire Murder

Jonathan Gatto was arrested and charged on Wednesday by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police in connection with the homicide of his wife, 41-year-old Dr. Julia Pederson, who was strangled and set on fire inside their Green Street home while their 7-year-old daughter was asleep.

Harrisburg Police Arrest Husband Following Green Street Fire and Homicide

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced the arrest following a suspicious death and fire investigation at a residence on Green Street. Investigators determined that Dr. Pederson’s death was not caused by the fire that occurred on Saturday.

Court paperwork cited by CBS affiliate WHP states that Gatto strangled his wife and subsequently ignited the property while their 7-year-old child was inside the dwelling.

Strained Marriage and Suspect’s Account to Investigators

During a police interview, Gatto stated that their marriage wasn’t good and that they were attempting to determine how to discuss a separation with their daughter.

He reported hearing a sound resembling a person falling down the stairs later that night but found no one upon checking. He claimed to have been awakened by smoke detectors, evacuated his daughter, and sustained burns to his hand while attempting to re-enter for Pederson, according to WHP.

Coroner Ruling Confirms Death by Multiple Traumatic Injuries

The coroner ruled the official cause of death as homicide by multiple traumatic injuries, according to court documents cited by WHP.

Gatto now faces charges including murder, abuse of a corpse, endangering the welfare of children, and aggravated arson.

UPMC Remembers Pederson as a Dedicated Pediatrician

Dr. Julia Pederson was remembered by UPMC as a “beloved pediatrician” who “devoted her career to caring for children and supporting families.” A GoFundMe established in her name notes that she graduated from Harvard and earned her medical degree from Stanford School of Medicine.

Beyond her career, Pederson enjoyed exploring local nature preserves, reading, and learning to crochet. She is mourned as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Preliminary Hearing Set for Late October Proceedings

The judicial process will continue later this month. Court documentation indicates that Gatto has a preliminary hearing scheduled for the morning of Oct. 28.