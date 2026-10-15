Home » News » Earn Up to 4% Cash Back With the New Venmo Credit Card Rewards

New cardholders utilizing the Venmo Credit Card can now earn up to 4% cash back on eligible dining and entertainment purchases by using the app’s split-transaction feature, according to details released on October 15. The revamped rewards structure alters how users accumulate returns on food delivery, restaurants, event tickets, and streaming services.

Feel awkward splitting the check? You probably shouldn’t anymore. With the updated rewards program, the card aims to capture more everyday consumer spending by incentivizing peer-to-peer settlement directly inside the platform ecosystem.

The Bottom Line

New cardholders qualify for up to 4% cash back on dining and entertainment starting October 15 by splitting costs in the app.

The tiered structure offers an initial 3% on eligible categories, with an additional 1% unlocked when a friend pays their share within 30 days.

Existing cardholders approved before September retain their previous rewards tier, though reports indicate an opt-in path may open in 2027.

How the 4% Reward Structure Operates

To secure the maximum 4% return, cardholders must navigate a two-step process on transactions processed through the card. First, purchasers use the card on eligible categories to earn an initial 3% cash back. These categories encompass traditional dining, food delivery, event ticketing platforms, and digital streaming services.

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Second, when settling group expenses, cardholders access their transaction history through the money tab inside the Venmo application. Choosing a transaction to split and sending a customized request to a peer unlocks an extra 1% cash back—provided the participating friend reimburses their portion within a 30-day window. Rewards are then automatically credited to the user’s account daily once transactions clear.

Shifting Rewards Tiers for New Versus Existing Accounts

This update represents a departure from the issuer’s previous baseline rewards framework. Under the older model, which applies to cardholders approved prior to September, users earned 3% cash back on their top spending category, 2% on their second-highest category, and 1% on all other eligible purchases. Furthermore, those older rewards accumulated until the end of the monthly statement period rather than depositing daily.

The updated system pivots toward a more stringent focus on specific merchant categories rather than automatic adaptation to a user’s peak monthly spending habits. While new accounts automatically fall under the October 15 guidelines, the issuer has not provided an official rollout timeline for legacy cardholders to transition, leaving current users operating under older terms until potential opt-in mechanisms arrive.

Evaluating Card Utility and Fee Structures

For consumers whose primary discretionary outlays center on dining out and entertainment, the newly structured card offers a competitive return rate without annual fees or foreign transaction penalties. However, the requirement to chase split payments introduces a behavioral hurdle. If a peer fails to settle their portion within the mandatory 30-day timeframe, the cardholder forfeits the bonus 1% increment on that transaction.

The Venmo Credit Card joins a crowded field of rewards products competing for consumer wallet share in the post-pandemic spending environment. Consumers evaluating the product must weigh whether their social spending habits align closely enough with the app’s internal peer-to-peer settlement features to maximize the top-tier return.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.