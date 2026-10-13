Why Paying Only Your Credit Card Minimum Costs Hundreds

Revolving credit card debt often hides a mechanics-driven cost when consumers pay only the mandatory monthly minimum. According to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, carrying a balance at a 20% annual interest rate extends repayment timelines and expands total interest paid, quietly draining hundreds of dollars annually from household budgets.

The 5% Minimum Rule Shift in Quebec

Quebec regulations set the mandatory monthly minimum credit card payment at 5% of the total balance as of August 1, 2025.

Daily interest calculations mean that even on-time minimum payments still trigger finance charges if the total balance remains unpaid.

Paying more than the required minimum directly shortens the amortization period and reduces cumulative interest liabilities.

Daily Interest Accrual Mechanics on Unpaid Balances

Credit card pricing structures operate on daily compounding when the previous statement balance is not cleared in full. For instance, a $3,000 balance accruing interest at a 20% annual percentage rate generates substantial finance charges over a twelve-month cycle. Even when cardholders meet every billing deadline, paying only the stated minimum leaves the principal largely intact.

Here is the math: under Quebec’s regulatory framework updated in August 2025, a $1,000 balance requires a minimum monthly remittance of $50, calculated at the mandated 5% rate. But the balance sheet tells a different story about total cost. Remitting only that $50 threshold leaves the remainder exposed to continuous daily compounding, rendering the initial purchase significantly more expensive over its lifecycle.

Strategic Mitigation for Household Balance Sheets

Avoiding unnecessary interest expenses requires adjusting monthly budgeting habits before statements close. Financial specialists recommend auditing credit card statements regularly to track outstanding principal rather than focusing solely on the minimum required remittance.

Automating payments above the baseline threshold prevents accidental shortfalls and accelerates debt reduction. Households managing multiple credit lines benefit from segregating new purchases from cards carrying active revolving balances, neutralizing the compounding effect on high-rate accounts.

Metric Minimum Payment Approach Full Balance Repayment Strategy Interest Accrual Active daily compounding on remaining principal Zero interest during standard grace periods Quebec Minimum Rate Fixed at 5% of total balance (effective August 2025) N/A (full statement balance cleared) Repayment Timeline Extended across multiple years Cleared monthly

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.