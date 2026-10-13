Canada’s Wonderland Closes Behemoth and Leviathan After Fatal Georgia Six Flags Incident

Two roller coasters at Canada’s Wonderland, Behemoth and Leviathan, were temporarily closed by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation on Monday. The closures followed a fatal incident involving a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, near Atlanta, where one person died and several others were injured.

Immediate Closures Following the Georgia Incident

Visitors to Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario, found themselves unable to ride Behemoth or Leviathan late Monday afternoon. The amusement park was open for the Thanksgiving holiday, but the two attractions were shut down without a stated timeline for their return to service. CityNews Toronto reported that the closures are part of a broader corporate response following an accident earlier that day at Six Flags Over Georgia, located 24 kilometres northwest of Atlanta.

Sara Gorgon, a spokesperson for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, confirmed the precautionary measures in an email to CityNews. Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks, Gorgon stated. Canada’s Wonderland is owned by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the American multinational amusement park company formed following its merger with Cedar Fair in 2024.

Details of the Incident at Six Flags Over Georgia

Authorities have not officially identified the exact roller coaster involved in the Georgia fatality, though local media outlets showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath coaster. According to the Cobb County Police Department, detectives with the department’s major crimes unit will investigate the incident. Officials have not yet confirmed the precise cause of death or the nature of the injuries sustained by other guests.

Witnesses speaking to CNN affiliate WXIA reported watching a man fall off a roller coaster. Rahim Hakmati, a season ticket holder at the Georgia park, told CNN that he arrived shortly after the incident and observed security personnel directing crowds away from the ride, which had halted on its lift hill.

The Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia is a steel coaster opened in 2006. According to park specifications, the 210-second ride reaches speeds of up to 113 kph (70 mph) and elevations of 61 metres (200 feet). The park, situated about 15 miles (24 kilometres) northwest of Atlanta, was open Monday for the Columbus Day holiday and was scheduled to be closed Tuesday.

Broader Safety Actions Across the Corporate Portfolio

Last month, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California announced that it was retiring its X2 roller coaster amid lawsuits alleging serious brain injury. A wrongful-death claim brought by the relatives of a 22-year-old man who lost his life following a 2022 ride on the coaster was recently settled by Six Flags, alongside three additional lawsuits concerning traumatic brain injuries that were lodged last week.

Photo: CTV News

Data provided by the Doan Law Firm indicates that Monday’s fatality marks at least the seventh death recorded at the Georgia facility, a total that includes a 2006 incident where a man suffered what was likely a heart attack while riding the Goliath coaster.

Attraction / Park Location Manufacturer / Type Current Status Behemoth & Leviathan Vaughan, Ontario (Canada’s Wonderland) Steel Roller Coasters Temporarily closed Goliath Austell, Georgia (Six Flags Over Georgia) Hyper Coaster (Steel) Closed following incident X2 Valencia, California (Six Flags Magic Mountain) Roller Coaster Retiring

Officials at Canada’s Wonderland have not indicated when Behemoth and Leviathan will resume operations.