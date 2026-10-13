FG to Arraign Alleged Fake PFIPC DG Adeniyi Adeyemi Afresh After Court Strikes Out Charges

The Federal Government has filed a fresh criminal charge against Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man accused of posing as the Director-General of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, following the striking out of an earlier eight-count charge by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Umar struck out the original charge on Monday, October 12, 2026, after the prosecution applied to terminate the proceedings. The legal maneuver clears the path for a fresh arraignment before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Jurisdictional Review Prompted New Filing

Rotimi Oyedepo, Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, informed the court that a comprehensive review of the case file by Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi revealed legal issues requiring the matter to be handled at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Oyedepo explained that the documents allegedly forged during Adeyemi’s operations fall under the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court rather than the Federal High Court. The initial charge had been filed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Adeyemi’s defense counsel, Ibrahim Angulu, did not oppose the prosecution’s application to terminate the proceedings. Justice Umar subsequently granted the request and struck out the eight-count charge.

Forgery and Impersonation Allegations

The case centers on the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council—also referred to as the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council—which the Presidency has stated it neither established nor authorized.

Prosecutors allege that Adeyemi utilized forged official documents, including a purported presidential appointment letter, to present himself as the organization’s director-general and engage directly with government institutions. The unauthorized entity allegedly operated out of an office at the Federal Secretariat, received an allocation in the 2026 budget, and actively recruited staff.

Adeyemi previously pleaded not guilty to all eight counts when arraigned before the Federal High Court on September 30, 2026. He was subsequently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Investigation and Upcoming Proceedings

Adeyemi was arrested in Osun State on July 14, following a Federal High Court order issued after he failed to honor court summons. The inquiry gained wider public attention after Adeyemi alleged that Femi Gbajabiamila received ₦400 million through a proxy regarding an appointment letter tied to the unverified council.

Photo: lawyard.org

Those public claims prompted President Tinubu to direct the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the matter. Court records indicate Adeyemi had been standing trial alongside two other suspects, identified in earlier proceedings as Femi and Anu, whose surnames were not disclosed and whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The striking out of the Federal High Court charge does not constitute a determination of guilt or innocence. Adeyemi denies wrongdoing, and fresh arraignment proceedings at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory are expected to commence without delay.