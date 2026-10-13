Geordie Greep Cancels U.S. Tour Dates After Misconduct Claim

Geordie Greep has canceled five U.S. tour dates spanning October 9 through October 14, following an allegation of sexual misconduct made against the former Black Midi frontman during his October 8 performance in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Vancouver Allegation and Subsequent U.S. Tour Cancellations

An attendee distributed flyers at The Pearl in Vancouver on October 8 accusing Greep of sexual misconduct, prompting the musician to address the claim from the stage before performing a solo set.

Greep denied an accusation of rape, characterizing an encounter at a house party as a misunderstanding involving a rejected advance for which he immediately apologized.

Venues and ticketing platforms confirmed the cancellation of five scheduled performances in Boise, Salt Lake City, Boulder, Denver, and Omaha, while a performance in Des Moines remained listed as of Monday, October 12.

Onstage Denial and Tour Disruptions

The controversy unfolded at The Pearl in Vancouver, where an individual handed out flyers alleging that Greep had committed an act of sexual misconduct earlier that morning. When Greep took the stage a few hours later without his backing band, he delivered a detailed statement to the audience addressing the accusation.

Photo: pitchfork.com

“Essentially what happened last night, me and some of the band went out to some bars, we went around, we met people, and it ended up in a situation where really late at a house party, I got the wrong end of the stick with someone who was there, and I made a move, and it didn’t come off,” Greep stated. He added, “I really quickly, of course, apologized, and it was a complete misunderstanding on my part. I felt extremely bad, I feel extremely sorry, and extremely upset about the whole situation. I would never rape a woman. I’m not a rapist. It’s not how that went down.”

Rather than canceling the Vancouver appearance, Greep proceeded with a solo performance, reportedly playing 10 songs without his touring band, explaining that he did not want to force his backing musicians to perform amid the controversy. He informed attendees they could request refunds if they wished to leave, and pledged that the evening’s proceeds would be donated to support anti-sexual violence organizations in British Columbia.

Canceled Performances and Remaining Schedule

The fallout resulted in the cancellation of the subsequent leg of Greep’s North American itinerary. The affected dates include stops at the Shrine Social Club in Boise, Idaho on October 9; Metro Music Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 10; the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado on October 12; Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on October 13; and Slowdown in Omaha, Nebraska on October 14.

Photo: ticketnews.com

Venue records and ticketing providers independently verified the cancellations, with Z2 Entertainment and EVENTIM updating their schedules accordingly. Meanwhile, a performance scheduled for October 15 at Wooly’s in Des Moines, Iowa, remained advertised on ticketing platforms, alongside a planned November run in Europe. Neither Greep nor his representatives have issued a comprehensive public statement explaining the decisions behind the tour cancellations.

Date City Venue Status Oct. 9 Boise, Idaho Shrine Social Club Canceled Oct. 10 Salt Lake City, Utah Metro Music Hall Canceled Oct. 12 Boulder, Colorado Fox Theatre Canceled Oct. 13 Denver, Colorado Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom Canceled Oct. 14 Omaha, Nebraska Slowdown Canceled

The underlying circumstances of the allegation remain unverified in public reporting, and the artist has not issued a statement on the cancellations.