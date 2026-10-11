Trump and Vance Push Credit Card Competition Act to Cut Swipe Fees

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have expressed public support for the Credit Card Competition Act on five separate occasions in recent months, signaling a renewed legislative push to lower swipe fees for American consumers and retailers. Proponents argue the measure would bring long-overdue competition to the credit card marketplace.

The Bottom Line

Repeated Endorsements: The President and Vice President continue to back the Credit Card Competition Act to curb mounting swipe fees.

The President and Vice President continue to back the Credit Card Competition Act to curb mounting swipe fees. Targeted Savings: President Trump stated the move could save the average family at least $1,200 per year.

President Trump stated the move could save the average family at least $1,200 per year. Legislative Momentum: Lawmakers like Senator Roger Marshall lead the charge to bring down out-of-control credit card swipe fees.

White House Pushes for Immediate Action on Swipe Fees

The push to overhaul credit card processing fees gained fresh momentum as executive leaders stepped up public support for the legislation.

President Trump underscored the urgency of the matter during a recent address, describing it as a bill the administration is going to pass as soon as possible.

Date Official Platform / Location Key Focus September 18 President Donald Trump Recorded Message Urgent passage to eliminate out-of-control swipe fees September 14 Vice President J.D. Vance Kansas Visit Highlighting Senator Roger Marshall’s fight against Wall Street fees September 9 President Donald Trump GOP Midterm Convention, Dallas Estimating a savings of $1,200 per family annually August 3 President Donald Trump Truth Social Backing Senator Marshall’s ongoing legislative efforts January 13 President Donald Trump Truth Social Call for support of the bill

Legislative Background and Congressional Leadership

Senator Roger Marshall has positioned himself at the center of the legislative battle on Capitol Hill. During a recent trip to Kansas, Vice President Vance credited Senator Marshall for spearheading the initiative. Supporters maintain that Americans pay seven to eight times more for those fees than they do in any other country.

The Credit Card Competition Act is designed to stop the out-of-control swipe fee ripoff.

As the debate moves forward, the administration continues to frame the initiative as a direct relief measure for everyday Kansans and everyday Americans.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.