Two-Year-Old Fillies Race Won by Authentic Filly

The race for two-year-old fillies saw a commanding victory by a 4¾-length margin, showcasing a competitive field backed by notable sire bloodlines and varying commercial auction metrics.

Pedigree Profiles and Auction Metrics of the Contending Sires

The race featured a diverse group of two-year-old fillies sired by stallions with distinct commercial profiles. Leading the field was the winner sired by Authentic, a 2017 bay stallion whose lifetime yearling progeny numbers 295 sold with a median price of $70,000. Operating under the training of Anthony Farrior and ridden by Jeiron Barbosa, the victor crossed the wire 4¾ lengths ahead of the competition for owners Fuzzy Whiz LLC and breeder James F. Miller.

The runner-up, conditioned by Stacey R. Viands and piloted by Jose Montano, was sired by Dialed In. The dark bay or brown stallion, foaled in 2008, boasts a substantial commercial footprint with 558 lifetime yearlings sold at a median price of $32,000. Bred and owned by Jill N. Daniel, this filly finished 2½ lengths ahead of the third-place contender while carrying a TrueNicks rating of B+.

Genetic Indexing and Broodmare Contributions Across the Field

Genetic compatibility indices played a role in evaluating the entrants. The third-place finisher, trained by Ronald G. Sigler and ridden by Antonio Lopez for Casey’s Legacy LLC, recorded a TrueNicks rating of A++. Sired by the gray or brown 2011 stallion Juba—who has recorded one yearling sold at a median of $10,000—out of a Windsor Castle broodmare, this filly finished 2¾ lengths behind the second-place runner.

Further down the finishing order, subsequent entries highlighted the breadth of West Virginia breeding programs. The fourth-place filly, campaigned by Shade Tree Farm LLC and trained by M. Joanna Boggs with jockey Christian Hiraldo, was bred by Daniel Reed Lloyd. Fifth place went to the entry owned by Alex Kazdan and O’Sullivan Farms LLC, conditioned by Javier Contreras and ridden by Arnaldo Bocachica. Rounding out the recorded order, Ronney W. Brown trained and co-owned the sixth-place finisher alongside Nicole Brown, and Javier Contreras trained the seventh-place finisher owned by Steven A. Stuhr, with mounts by Moises Santaella and Carlos Eduardo Lopez.

Finish Purse Jockey Trainer Sire TrueNicks 1 $35,775 Jeiron Barbosa Anthony Farrior Authentic B 2 $14,850 Jose Montano Stacey R. Viands Dialed In B+ 3 $7,425 Antonio Lopez Ronald G. Sigler Juba A++ 4 $4,725 Christian Hiraldo M. Joanna Boggs Unspecified – 5 $3,375 Arnaldo Bocachica Javier Contreras Unspecified – 6 $675 Moises Santaella Ronney W. Brown Unspecified – 7 $675 Carlos Eduardo Lopez Javier Contreras Unspecified –

Financial Distribution and Regional Breeding Impact

The event distributed a structured purse reflecting placement tiers, reinforcing the economic structure of regional breeding operations. The winning connections claimed $35,775 from the total purse pool, while the second-place earner secured $14,850. Payouts descended through $7,425 for third, $4,725 for fourth, $3,375 for fifth, and baseline stipends of $675 for the sixth and seventh positions.

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