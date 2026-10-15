Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ruled out against Panthers due to calf blood clot

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers after team medical staff discovered movement in a superficial blood clot in his calf.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Quarterback Depth Chart: Third-year Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton step into an operational role behind center while Hurts undergoes evaluation.

Third-year Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton step into an operational role behind center while Hurts undergoes evaluation. Offensive Production: Fantasy managers lose a dual-threat asset who has totaled 933 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and 107 rushing yards across five games this season.

Fantasy managers lose a dual-threat asset who has totaled 933 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and 107 rushing yards across five games this season. Team Trajectory: The Eagles look to halt a three-game skid following losses to the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Timeline of the Injury and Medical Discovery

The situation began during Philadelphia’s Week 4 fixture against the Los Angeles Rams when Hurts sustained a direct cleat impact to his calf. Initial medical evaluations, including an ultrasound conducted by the team’s training staff, identified a superficial blood clot. However, medical clearance was granted following that assessment.

Eagles announce QB Jalen Hurts has "superficial blood clot" will miss Sunday's game vs. Panthers. pic.twitter.com/DcM8pTvUd9 — https://x.com/NFL/status/2110779639303905418

Hurts subsequently played without limitation during the Eagles’ Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where the team ultimately fell short via a 57-yard field goal from Jaguars kicker Cam Little as time expired. Hurts participated in routine post-game treatment on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a full practice participation on Wednesday as logged on the official injury report.

Throughout the team’s travel and preparation cycles, franchise officials maintained continuous communication with the league office regarding the medical status. The dynamic shifted on Wednesday night when a follow-up ultrasound scan revealed movement within the small blood clot.

Immediate Protocol and Roster Adjustments

In an official statement released on Thursday afternoon, the organization outlined the immediate operational shift:

Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the [Carolina] Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.

With Hurts sidelined for the upcoming fixture, the offensive coaching staff turn to a quarterback room featuring Tanner McKee, who has logged two NFL starts, alongside rookie Cole Payton.

Offensive Context and Season Performance

The sudden absence of the three-time Pro Bowler arrives during a challenging stretch for the Philadelphia offense. Through the opening five games, the unit secured wins against the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans before dropping three consecutive contests.

Through five games, Hurts has completed 57.8% of his pass attempts for 933 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions, translating to an 84.7 passer rating. That completion percentage and passer rating represent career-low marks for the quarterback since assuming the full-time starting role for the franchise in 2021, a span that also includes 107 rushing yards and one rushing score on the ground.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.