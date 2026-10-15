Skytech Blaze 5 Ryzen 7 And RTX 5080 PC Gets 400 Dollar Discount On Newegg

Shoppers hunting for PC gear can secure substantial hardware markdowns, led by a $400 discount on a prebuilt desktop pairing AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, alongside major price cuts on high-capacity memory rigs and gaming laptops.

Skytech Blaze 5 and Andromeda Insights Deliver High-End Desktop Savings

Prebuilt gaming rigs pairing top-tier processors with current-generation graphics cards have seen notable price adjustments on Newegg. The Skytech Gaming Blaze 5 configuration combines AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080, dropping by $400 in an active retail deal. This core hardware pairing targets high-FPS 1440p gaming and 4K performance, leaning on DLSS and Multi-Frame Generation features in supported titles.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D features eight Zen 5 cores, 16 threads, and a 96MB L3 cache operating at clock speeds from 4.7GHz to 5.2GHz with a 120W default thermal design power. Its large 3D V-Cache manages frame rates and consistent frame times in simulation games, strategy titles, and competitive shooters. Meanwhile, the RTX 5080 equips 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 memory across a 256-bit interface, delivering the bandwidth required for demanding ray-tracing workloads at 4K resolution.

A separate Newegg option, the Andromeda Insights V3 Ultra 50 system, offers $350 off its regular price at Newegg, bundling a free game copy. This build pairs the same RTX 5080 and Ryzen 7 9800X3D combination with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB NVMe solid-state drive, supported by a 360mm AIO liquid cooler and an 850W power supply.

Walmart Cuts Highlight Component Cost Pressures on High-Capacity Systems

Memory and storage pricing trends have shifted the financial math for enthusiast builders. Spot pricing for DRAM and NAND flash memory has pushed retail kits to elevated levels, making prebuilt desktop purchases a more economical route to high-capacity hardware configurations.

Photo: Tom's Hardware

At Walmart, a CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme configuration featuring an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, 64GB of DDR5 memory, and a 4TB SSD is marked down to $2,739.99. This represents a $1,440 reduction from its $4,179.99 list price. The Ryzen 9 9950X reaches boost clocks up to 5.7 GHz, providing multithreaded strength for code compilation, video exports, and 3D rendering, though it lacks the stacked 3D V-Cache found on X3D gaming processors.

For mobile gamers, Walmart also slashed $700 off the Gigabyte A16 Pro gaming laptop, bringing the price down to $1,449. The laptop runs on an Intel Core 7 240H Raptor Lake-H refresh processor with 10 cores, paired with a mobile RTX 5070 Ti GPU featuring 12GB of VRAM and 5,888 CUDA cores to drive its 16-inch IPS display at 2560 x 1600 resolution.

Component Specifications Across Featured Prebuilt Systems

System Model Processor Graphics Card Memory & Storage Sale Price Skytech Blaze 5 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 64GB DDR5, 4TB SSD Discounted by $400 Andromeda Insights V3 Ultra 50 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD $3,1499.99 CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti 64GB DDR5, 4TB SSD $2,739.99 Gigabyte A16 Pro Laptop Intel Core 7 240H Mobile RTX 5070 Ti 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD $1,449

While prebuilts provide immediate relief from individual component inflation, buyers examining these configurations must evaluate internal layout details. Systems utilizing 64GB of memory across four DIMM slots rather than two matching modules can force the memory controller to operate at reduced clock speeds. Additionally, power supply units in prebuilt towers warrant physical inspection to confirm proper cable seating and wattage headroom before undertaking any future hardware upgrades.

Photo: PC Guide